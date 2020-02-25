Smart televisions continue to improve with each passing year. Today's units offer a full lineup of built-in streaming apps, including many that now include an Apple TV app. However, you don't necessarily need an app to stream your favorite content, including video, photos, music, and more. Through AirPlay 2, you can cast your iPhone, iPad, or Mac content to your television without an app installed. Here's how to do it.
Requirements
To use AirPlay 2, you must have a physical Apple TV attached to your television or a TV that supports it natively.
The number of AirPlay 2-supported televisions continues to grow and includes many from LG, VIZIO, Samsung, and Sony. You can find an updated list of supported TVs on the Apple website.
Devices that support AirPlay include the Works With Apple AirPlay logo somewhere on the box as shown here:
Digital content on iPhone, iPad, or Mac that supports AirPlay casting will include one of the logos below. These images represent video and audio streaming, respectively.
Setting up AirPlay on your compatible television
AirPlay setup differs according to the smart television you own. Generally, you activate AirPlay during the television setup process. In most cases, however, once you set up Wi-Fi on your smart TV, AirPlay is ready to go. Just make sure your TV and AirPlay device are on the same Wi-Fi network.
Important note: AirPlay setup doesn't only differ by vendor; in some cases, it also varies by model year. Check with your television manufacturer for more information on installation.
Casting video to Smart TVs
To use AirPlay with your compatible smart television, follow the steps below.
From iPhone or iPad
- Find the video that you want to AirPlay.
- Tap the AirPlay icon.
Select the casting AirPlay-compatible television.
You can end casting by controlling the video on your television, just like you would any other video. To stop casting on your iPhone or iPad:
- Tap the AirPlay icon on the video screen that's currently casting.
Uncheck the television from the list of AirPlay-compatible devices.
From Mac
- Open the app or website that you want to stream video.
- Click on the AirPlay icon in the video playback controls.
Select the casting AirPlay-compatible television.
To end casting:
- Click the AirPlay icon on the video screen that's currently casting.
Choose Turn off AirPlay.
Mirroring your device content to Smart TVs
Using AirPlay screen mirroring, you can cast everything that's happening on your mobile device to your smart television. You can both mirror and extend your Mac display using the same tool.
From iPhone or iPad
- Open Control Center, which requires swiping down from the upper-right corner of the screen on newer iPhones and iPads, or swiping up from the bottom edge of any screen from old ones.
- Tap the Screen Mirroring icon.
- Choose your smart TV from the list of supported devices.
If required, enter the passcode that appears on your TV screen on to your mobile device.
Your TV uses your device's screen orientation and aspect ratio. To fill your TV screen with the mirrored iOS device screen, change your TV's aspect ratio or zoom settings.
To stop mirroring:
- Open Control Center.
- Tap Screen Mirroring. This might be identified with the name of your television.
Selected Stop Mirroring
From Mac
To mirror or extend your Mac on your smart TV:
- Click the AirPlay icon in the menu bar at the top right of your Mac screen
- Choose your AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV.
- Enter the AirPlay password that appears on your television display.
To change the casting settings:
- Click the AirPlay icon in the menu bar at the top right of your Mac screen.
- Click Mirror TV to mirror your Mac onto your television or
- Click Use As Separate Display to extend the screen.
To end mirroring:
- Click the AirPlay icon in the menu bar at the top right of your Mac screen
Choose Stop AirPlay.
Questions
If you have any questions about AirPlay 2, let us know in the comments below. Happy casting!
