How to change the monogram on your Apple Watch

The monogram complication is currently only available on the Color clock face, and it's meant to put your initials right on the front of your Apple Watch. But that doesn't mean you can only use your initials. The truth is, you can set the monogram complication to show any one to four (1-4) characters of your choosing. And while that doesn't include emoji, it does include the Apple symbol!
How to change the monogram complication on your Apple Watch
- Launch the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- Tap on the My Watch tab.
- Tap on Clock.
- Tap on Monogram.
- Enter your new monogram.
- Tap Return at the bottom right of the keyboard.
After you tap Return, the new monogram will sync over.
How to set the Apple symbol as your monogram
- On your iPhone, edit your monogram as described above.
- Copy and paste the Apple symbol into the field (or, if you've set up a text shortcut, just type it in.
- Tap Return.
- On your Apple Watch, change your clock face to Color. (If it isn't already.)
- On the Color clock face, change the complication to Monogram. (If it isn't already.)
Updated February 2019: Updated for watchOS 5.