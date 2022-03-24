Checking your AppleCare status for all your Apple devices requires you to know the serial number of the device — the one exception being your best iPhone . It's pretty easy to find the serial number of any Apple device, and we will run you through how to do it for each Apple device.

Every iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac comes with a one-year warranty against manufacturing defects and hardware failures. If you choose, you can also extend that warranty for additional years with AppleCare. Regardless of which warranty you have, you can easily find out whether or not your Apple products are currently covered.

How to easily find the serial number for all of your devices using your Apple ID

When you sign in to your Apple ID profile page, you can see all of the devices you've got connected to that ID. When you click on a device, you can see its serial number.

Sign into your Apple ID profile page using a web browser. Click Devices. Click on the device you need the serial number for.

You can copy the serial number and paste it into the text field in Apple's device warranty coverage checker.

How to find the serial number on your iPhone or iPad

If you don't have access to your Apple ID profile page, you can quickly look up the information, right on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap General. Tap About. View the Serial Number.

This information will be useful when checking the status of your AppleCare warranty through the Apple website.

How to find the serial number on your Apple Watch

If you don't have access to your Apple ID profile page, you can quickly look up the information, right on your Apple Watch

Press the Digital Crown to navigate to your Home screen on Apple Watch. Tap Settings Tap General. Tap About. Scroll down until you see Serial Number.

This information will be useful when checking the status of your AppleCare warranty.

How to find the serial number on your Apple TV

If you don't have access to your Apple ID profile page, you can quickly look up the information, right on your Apple TV.

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Click on General. Click on About. Scroll down until you see Serial Number.

You can use this information to check the warranty status of your Apple TV.

How to find the serial number on your Mac

If you don't have access to your Apple ID profile page, you can quickly look up the information, right on your Mac.

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your Mac. Select About This Mac From the drop-down menu. Click the Overview tab to see your serial number. It is the last item on the list.

This information will be useful when checking the status of your AppleCare warranty.

How to view your warranty status on iOS 15

In iOS 15, your iPhone will tell you right in the Settings what your warranty status is — meaning you don't have to do it via the Apple warranty status webpage.

Open the Settings app. Scroll down and tap General. Tap About.

Here you should be able to see if you have AppleCare+ as well as the date it expires (or renews with the expiry date).

How to check the status of your Warranty on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac

Once you have found the serial number for your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, you can check the status of your AppleCare warranty from Apple's website.

Navigate to Apple's Warranty Status page. Enter your device's serial number into the text field. Enter the CAPTCHA code to confirm that you are human. Click Continue.

You will be redirected to a summary page for the device you are checking on.