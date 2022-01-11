For most people, the Notes app is quite nifty. With Notes, you can store your thoughts, ideas, create checklists and even sketches, all without having extra set up involved. But it's also great for sharing and collaborating with others too! For example, you can create shared checklists for groceries or gift ideas, or perhaps bounce ideas off with another colleague of yours for the next big project. And all of this is built-in on your favorite iPhone or iPad. Here's everything you need to know about how to share and collaborate with others in the Notes app on iPhone.

How to invite people to make changes to notes on iPhone and iPad Once you've started a note, you can invite others to view and collaborate on it with you. Open the Notes app. Select a note to share and edit with others. Tap the more button (...) in the upper right corner. Tap Share Note. Choose how you would like to send the invitation: You can use Message, Mail, social media, or productivity apps. Enter the recipients' names. You can send invites individually or as a group. Tap the arrow in the text field to send. The recipients will receive a link to the note in iCloud, which they can then use to collaborate on iPhone and iPad running iOS 10 or later, or on iCloud with a Mac or PC. How to work on a note on iPhone or iPad in real-time with others Once invited, others can begin editing and adding content to your note. Whether it's a checklist, photo, or sketch, everyone can collaborate. You can see, in real-time, the phrases being edited. When another person is editing a note, you'll see their words highlighted on the screen. If you come across such activity, try to hold off adding your own information until the other person is finished. This, unfortunately, can cause some complications when multiple people are trying to edit the same thing. Since updates are synced via iCloud, you might start typing something, only to see it disappear a few seconds later.