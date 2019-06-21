Unlike the fairly simple systems in Ingress and Pokemon Go, there are a number of different building types in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Each offers a unite set of activities for you to perform and earn rewards from. The largest of these buildings are called Fortresses, and contained within these super tall structures are Wizarding Challenges.

Unlike a single skirmish with a Trace you'll find around the world, these challenges are designed to be handled with friends like a raid event. And if you go into these unprepared, you're going to be deeply disappointed with the results of your journey into the Fortress.

Before you start a Wizarding Challenge

It's a pretty bad idea to wander into one of these events on your own, but it's an even worse idea to wander in without the right equipment. Before you start any Wizarding Challenge in a Fortress, make sure you:

Have at least 10 Spell Energy, and be ready to possibly use all of it

Craft at least one Health Potion

Make sure you have 5-10 minutes to complete the event

If you are for any reason unable to complete the Wizarding Challenge, you lose the items you spent to start the event.

How to start a Wizarding Challenge

In order to start a Wizarding Challenge you need to be near a Fortress, in much the same way you need to be near a Greenhouse or Inn to interact with those. Instead of performing an activity to receive an item or some Spell Energy, you are giving a stone to be permitted to join the Challenge. Here's how it works!