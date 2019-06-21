Unlike the fairly simple systems in Ingress and Pokemon Go, there are a number of different building types in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Each offers a unite set of activities for you to perform and earn rewards from. The largest of these buildings are called Fortresses, and contained within these super tall structures are Wizarding Challenges.
Unlike a single skirmish with a Trace you'll find around the world, these challenges are designed to be handled with friends like a raid event. And if you go into these unprepared, you're going to be deeply disappointed with the results of your journey into the Fortress.
Before you start a Wizarding Challenge
It's a pretty bad idea to wander into one of these events on your own, but it's an even worse idea to wander in without the right equipment. Before you start any Wizarding Challenge in a Fortress, make sure you:
- Have at least 10 Spell Energy, and be ready to possibly use all of it
- Craft at least one Health Potion
- Make sure you have 5-10 minutes to complete the event
If you are for any reason unable to complete the Wizarding Challenge, you lose the items you spent to start the event.
How to start a Wizarding Challenge
In order to start a Wizarding Challenge you need to be near a Fortress, in much the same way you need to be near a Greenhouse or Inn to interact with those. Instead of performing an activity to receive an item or some Spell Energy, you are giving a stone to be permitted to join the Challenge. Here's how it works!
- Tap on the Fortress
- Pick a Challenge
- Choose a Runestone to spend on the Challenge
- Wait for the timer to end to start the challenge
The Runestone you choose depends entirely on you. Each one is labeled, and points to a way to earn specific rewards. If you want a chance to earn Mysterious Artefacts, use that Runestone and you'll have a greater chance to unlock those items when you complete the challenge.
Combat in a Wizarding Challenge
Once you're in a Wizarding Challenge, you need to locate creatures to fight and engage them. These battles are more than one step, unlike the things you'll do when casting spells in a Trace. In order to succeed in these fights, you'll need to pay much closer attention and respond quickly.
- Drag your finger across the screen until the spell ring lines up with the attack ring
- Hold your spell ring over the attack ring until the circle completely lights up
- Follow the Spell guideline to complete the attack
- Swipe in the direction the guideline tells you in order to defend from counter-attacks
Complete these steps until you win, essentially. As long as its health decreases faster than yours, you'll win. In the middle of a battle you can take a Health Potion to survive, which is important because your health does not recover on its own during a Wizarding Challenge.
Each Challenge involves multiple battles, which grow more difficult as your Level increases and more people join your battle with you. The difficulty will also increase if you use a higher level Runestone, which also turns into greater chances for rewards.
Good luck, Wizard. You're going to need it!
