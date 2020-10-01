To make the most of your docked Switch experience, you'll need to pair it with high-quality speakers. Thankfully, connecting external speakers to your Nintendo Switch is super easy. All you need is an HDMI cord.

The Nintendo Switch is a big deal. The little console that could has held its own against its more powerful cousins, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and has found continued success thanks to huge hits like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild , Animal Crossing: New Horzions , and Pokemon Sword & Shield . Taking your games on the go is always a pleasure, but nothing beats playing on a big screen with high-quality audio.

If you're going to connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV with external speakers, just follow these simple steps.

Ensure that the audio output connections are correct between your TV and your external speakers. Plug an HDMI cable into your Switch dock and connect it to an HDMI input on your TV. Once connected, go to System Settings and then TV Settings. In the TV Settings tab, scroll down to TV sound and select Surround Sound.

Turn it up!

You should have no problem getting the best sound quality from your Nintendo Switch. These steps work for basically any home theater set up, so you should be good to go, no matter what your set up is. You may need some extra equipment, like an HDMI passthrough, if you don't have an HDMI port to spare, so keep that in mind before you start.

