Control Center provides a wide variety of controls from built-in apps. You can access your flashlight, timer, camera, connect your Bluetooth speakers , and many other features. Not all these tools are available from the get-go, but changing it is extremely easy to do. This is what you need to customize Control Center on iPhone and iPad .

What can you put in Control Center?

There are many things you can put in Control Center. From Accessibility features, to your Notes and connection settings. Here's a list of everything you can add.

Airplane mode

Cellular

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Music playback

Screen orientation

Do Not Disturb

Screen brightness

Volume controls

Screen mirroring

Accessibility shortcuts

Alarm

Apple TV Remote

Calculator

Camera

Dark mode

Do Not Disturb While Driving

Flashlight

Guided Access

Hearing

Home app

Low Power mode

Magnifier

Notes

QR Code Reader

Screen Recording

Sleep Mode

Sound Recognition

Stopwatch

Text Size

Timer

Voice Memos

Wallet

How to add controls to Control Center

When you have Control Center enabled, you can customize which features you want to create shortcuts for.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Control Center. Scroll down and go to the More Controls section. Tap the add button (+) next to a control to add it to your Control Center.

Note: You won't be able to make any changes to Airplane mode, Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio playback, Lock screen rotation, Do Not Disturb, or screen mirroring. Those controls always remain in Control Center.

How to customize Control Center on iPhone and iPad

You may discover that you want to use one particular control a lot and another rarely in Control Center. You can organize what order they appear in the panel.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll Down and tap on Control Center. Tap a control on the three lines on the right side to move it up or down on the list. Drag the control to its new location on the list.

You can fiddle with your Control Center settings until it looks just right to you.

How to remove controls from Control Center

So maybe it turns out you don't use the flashlight as much as you thought you did. You can remove it from Control Center.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Scroll down and tap on Control Center. Select which control you want to remove from the Included Controls section. Tap the remove button (-) next to a control to remove it from the Control Center.

