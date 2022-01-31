Nothing is quite as exciting as starting out on a brand new Pokémon adventure. With the brand new mold-breaking experiences that Pokémon Legends: Arceus gives us, you might want to replay it even more than a core Pokémon game. Fortunately, it's relatively easy to delete and restart your game file when you want to. Just follow these steps and you'll be picking your starter again in no time.

How to delete your game Pokémon Legends: Arceus

So you want to delete and restart Pokémon Legends: Arceus? Here's how to do that.

From your Nintendo Switch's home screen, select System Settings. Scroll down to Data Management. On the right side of the screen, scroll down to Delete Save Data. A list of your save files will appear. Click on Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Your Switch will remind you that deleted save data cannot be recovered. Click Delete Save Data. Your save data will be deleted. When the process is done, select OK. To get back to the Home menu, press the Home button on your right Joy-Con. To start a new game, simply select Pokémon Legends: Arceus from the main menu. Enjoy your game!

While not the most intuitive thing in the world, it's very easy to delete your game file so you can start over. Just make sure it's something you really want to do because there's no undoing it once it's been done.

Starting over

One of the joys of playing Pokémon games is being able to replay them as much as you want. Now you can reset and restart Pokémon Legends: Arceus whenever you'd like.