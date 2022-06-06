Apple has announced macOS 13 Ventura, the latest version of its Mac operating system. With a lot of new features to test and develop for, the developer beta for this update will be available later today.

The next version of macOS is finally here and ready to be tested by developers. The macOS 13 Ventura update offers new services and app enhancements. Developers can download a beta right now.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS , iPadOS , watchOS , tvOS , and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas . While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

macOS 13 Ventura is officially in the wild — or at least for Apple developers. This guide is for installing the developer beta of macOS Ventura. Want to download the latest public version of macOS? That's a slightly different process .

How to make an archived backup of your Mac with Time Machine

Before you begin, make sure you back up your Mac. The download and installation process is fairly easy, but any time you make significant changes to your computer, you risk problems. When it comes to securing your data, it is definitely better to be safe than sorry. Even if you just backed everything up the night before, make sure your Mac is completely up-to-date.

Connect an external hard disk or Time Capsule with a USB, FireWire, or Thunderbolt cable. Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of your screen. Select System Preferences... from the dropdown menu. Select Time Machine in the System Preferences window. Turn the Time Machine slider On. Click Select Backup Disk and choose the disk you'd like to use.

Time Machine will format the hard drive for backups and start within two minutes.

How to download the latest macOS 13 (name) beta

Downloading the latest beta on your Mac is as simple as visiting Apple's developer portal.

Visit developer.apple.com on your Mac. Click on the Discover tab. Click on the macOS tab. Click Download. Log in with your developer account if prompted to do so. Scroll down and click on the Install Profile button for macOS 12. The file will automatically download to your Mac. Open your Downloads window and select macOS 12 Developer Beta Access Utility. Double-click macOSDeveloperBetaAccessUtility.pkg to run the installer.

When the installer is finished downloading, System Preferences will automatically check for an update to macOS. Click Update to download and install the developer beta software. After the software has been downloaded, the installation process will begin as normal.

If the latest developer beta does not appear on the Updates list, restart your Mac. Then, open the Mac App Store and click the Updates tab.

The developer beta update can take a long time to finish downloading, depending on the size. You can check the status in the Updates tab of the Mac App Store.

How to install the latest macOS 13 Ventura beta

After macOS Ventura is finished downloading, you will be prompted to install the software automatically.

Click on Continue. Agree to Apple's Terms and Conditions. Click on Install. Follow the instructions to install macOS Ventura.

Your Mac will reboot to install macOS . You'll see a black screen with the Apple Logo and a progress bar. Grab a cup of coffee while you wait for the software to finish installing.

How to the install the latest macOS 13 Ventura beta on a partition

To keep your Mac's data from getting corrupted by a beta operating system, you can partition your Mac's hard drive to run macOS Ventura in tandem with your current operating system.

Create a partition on your Mac if you haven't already done so. Select Continue when the download is finished and ready to install. Agree to the terms. Click Agree to confirm that you have read the terms. Select Show All Disks to switch from your main partition. Select the partition you wish to install the software on. Click Install.

The installation helper will allow you to transfer information from your current operating system, or you could choose to do a clean installation to start your Mac from scratch.

How to get started with the latest macOS 13 Ventura beta

Once your Mac reboots, you'll be set up with macOS Ventura. You'll have to follow a couple of steps to get started.

Click on Continue. Sign in with your Apple ID and password. iCloud will sync your desktop and other files. Click on Get Started.

You'll be directed to your Home screen where you can start digging around to find all of the fun new features.