To identify your songs from Apple Music requires creating a Smart Playlist in the Music app on macOS or iTunes on Windows. Once synced with iCloud, the Smart Playlist is then accessible across all of your Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.

As an Apple Music subscriber, you're just a few taps or clicks away from accessing millions of songs across multiple devices. Apple Music's "Add to Library" button makes adding those songs to your overall music library incredibly simple. To identify those songs, you can create a Smart Playlist.

Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Beats 1 live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.

How to create a Smart Playlist on your Mac

To get all of the songs you've added to your playlist from your Mac's library to your iPhone or iPad, you'll want to first create a smart playlist on your Mac.

Launch iTunes (or the Music app in macOS Catalina) on your Mac. Click File on the app menu bar in the upper left corner of your Mac. Select New. Choose Smart Playlist. Select All media next to Matched. Change the categories to: "iCloud Status" "is" "Apple Music". Make sure Live Updating is checked. Press OK. Tap the name Playlist in the created playlist. Change the name of the playlist to something like Apple Music Playlist so it's easier to remember.

You can now use the new Smart Playlist on your Mac.

How to use the new Smart Playlist on iPhone or iPad

Once the new playlist syncs with iCloud, it becomes available across your other Apple devices. To find the playlist on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Tap on the Music app on your mobile device. Under the Library tab, tap Playlists. Select the playlist you created above.

Use the playlist just as you would other playlists in the Music app.

