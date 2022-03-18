Many of us feel most comfortable making larger Apple purchases directly from the Apple Store, either in person or online. Of course, Apple doesn't have a constant stream of sales and discounts like some other retailers. However, we know how to get discounts at the Apple Store or on Apple's website. Tip #1: Use your Apple Card or the other credit cards mentioned below on top of any of these other methods to stack your savings.

Black Friday deals

Though Black Friday isn't nearly as big a deal at Apple as it is at other retailers, Apple often has some kind of offer going on the biggest retail day of the year. Usually, Apple gives away up to $200 in Apple gift cards with the purchase of certain big-ticket items. If you're considering a large Apple purchase, consider waiting until then. We have a complete Apple Black Friday Deals guide for you. We update this guide continually with the best deals, regardless of the season. Apple Gift Cards Speaking of gift cards, some stores sell gift cards at a discount or where you can get store rewards for buying gift cards. For example, Giant Eagle sells Apple gift cards and gives you rewards toward free gasoline at their GetGo gas stations with purchase. It might be more hassle for you than it's worth, but it is a way to save money. I did this before purchasing a MacBook Pro and I got a free tank of gas out of it. Apple Trade In If you have an older Apple device gathering dust, why not take advantage of Apple's Trade In program? Get an estimate right now to find out what your old device is worth. Mail it or bring it into Apple to get an immediate discount off of what you're buying. Or, if you prefer, you can receive an Apple gift card that you can use for a later purchase. College students

College students get discounts on computers, iPad Pros, Apple Music, and Apple Pencils all year round. If you are a college student, you can shop either in the store or online through the Shop for College portal, found at the bottom of Apple's website.

The discount is not percentage-based; rather, it will be different for each item. Shopping through this portal discounts the items automatically; it does not show original pricing.

The discount is not percentage-based; rather, it will be different for each item. Shopping through this portal discounts the items automatically; it does not show original pricing. When shopping in the brick and mortar store, you will need a college ID or some other proof of attendance as well as a valid driver's license. Note: During Back to School season, Apple has traditionally done additional promotions. This year, Apple offered free AirPods with the purchase of a computer, iPad Pro, or iPad Air, plus 20% off AppleCare+ on top of the education discount. Teachers and educators All teachers and educators at any level from preschool to graduate school are eligible for the exact same discounts and deals on Apple products as college students, as described above. Educators do not get the discount on Apple Music like college students do, however. You'll need to bring in proof of employment, such as a teacher ID badge or pay stub. Your school will also need to be listed in Apple's system for the specialist to apply your discount. Also, if you're buying Apple products for your school, you can get a tax exemption. Tax Exemption

If you work for a school, charity, place of worship, or other tax-exempt institution and are buying Apple products for your workplace, you can be exempted from paying sales tax. You'll need to bring in all of the paperwork from your workplace that proves your tax-exempt status. This will be in addition to any discounts you receive. Company discounts Many companies have a relationship with Apple, and their employees can get a discount at the Apple Store when buying items for their own personal use. If you work for a fairly large company, ask your HR person if you're eligible for discounts at the Apple Store. If so, you'll just need to bring documentation such as a work ID badge or business card and ask your specialist (Apple salesperson) to apply the discount. Your workplace may also provide you with an online portal to order from Apple at a discount. Government employees If you work for the government, you can get discounts on select Apple products at the Apple Store. Like the education discount, you can shop the government page on Apple.com to access the discounted prices. You'll find different portals where you can get discounts depending on if you're buying for your government agency or your personal use. You can also shop at the brick-and-mortar store. Be sure to bring your government ID to show the Apple employee so they can offer you the appropriate discount. Military and veterans You're eligible for a 10% military discount on certain Apple services and products if you are currently serving in the military, you're a veteran, or you're an immediate family member residing in the same household. Access the discount through the military page on Apple.com or in a brick and mortar Apple Store. If you're buying online, you'll need to verify your status via ID.me. You'll also need your Military ID to access the discount in person. Be sure to check the online price before purchasing in the brick and mortar store, as some users report receiving only 6% off in person. Business owners

If you own a business (whether big or small), you'll want to meet with Apple's business team. You can ask anyone in the store to get you an introduction, or you can click on the Shop for Business link at the bottom of Apple's website.

As a business owner, you will be eligible for discounts once you reach a certain spending threshold. You are also able to arrange financing and leasing through the business team.

As a business owner, you will be eligible for discounts once you reach a certain spending threshold. You are also able to arrange financing and leasing through the business team. If you're buying Apple products for the whole company, your savings could be substantial. There are many other benefits to connecting with Apple's business team, so definitely make a point of doing so if you own any kind of company. Random promotions From time to time, Apple will have a sale on certain accessories, such as Beats headphones. While these special prices will be on Apple's website, they are not otherwise advertised, and there won't be signage in the Apple Store. Sometimes you just get lucky; the discount will pop up when you're ringing out. We cover those kinds of discounts right here on iMore, so be sure to check in with us frequently and follow us on Twitter and/or Facebook so you don't miss out! The right credit card Using the Apple Card at the Apple Store will get you 3% cashback on your purchase. That may not sound like much, but it adds up. It's not your only option, however. You can stack a $150 statement credit and 1.5% cashback with the American Express® Cash Magnet card, which is one of the best credit cards to use when buying Apple products. This card also offers accidental damage protection and 15-month free financing. Business owners can reap even higher cashback rewards with the American Express® Business Gold card. Certified Refurbished If you don't need the very latest and greatest, you can shop at Apple's Certified Refurbished online store for up to 15% off retail prices. Note that this is available exclusively online, not at Apple's brick-and-mortar retail stores. Buying from certified refurbished directly from Apple doesn't feel like buying used. If any parts have been replaced, they will be genuine Apple parts. The device is cleaned and inspected and has a brand new battery and shell. It ships free and comes in a new box with all of the normal accessories. You get a one-year warranty and the option to purchase AppleCare. Another advantage of buying refurbished is getting a specific older model you might want that Apple no longer offers new.