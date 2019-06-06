The Apple Store is not known for having frequent sales or opportunities to get discounts on their products. However, there are some ways that you can save some money if you're in the know.

Black Friday deals

Though Black Friday isn't nearly as big a deal at Apple as it is at other retailers, Apple often has some kind of offer going on the biggest retail day of the year. In past years, Apple has given free Apple gift cards with purchase of certain big ticket items. There's no way to know if Apple will continue doing this, but if you're considering a large Apple purchase in the fall, it might be worth waiting to see. Apple Gift Cards Speaking of gift cards, there are stores that sell gift cards at a discount or where you can get store rewards for buying gift cards. Giant Eagle, for example, sells Apple gift cards and give you rewards toward free gasoline at their GetGo gas stations with purchase. It might be more hassle to you than it's worth, but it is a way to save money. I did this before purchasing a MacBook Pro and I got a free tank of gas out of it. Apple Trade In If you have an older Apple device gathering dust, why not take advantage of Apple's Trade In program? Get an estimate right now to find out what your old device is worth. Mail it or bring it into Apple to get an immediate discount off of what you're buying. Or if you prefer, you can receive an Apple gift card that you can use for a later purchase. College students

College students get discounts on computers, iPad Pros, Apple Music, and Apple Pencils all year round. If you are a college student, you can shop either in the store or online through the Shop for College portal, found at the bottom of Apple's website. The discount is not percentage-based, rather, it will be different for each item. Shopping through this portal discounts the items automatically, it does not show original pricing. When shopping in the brick and mortar store, you will need a college ID or some other proof of attendance as well as a valid driver's license. Note: During Back to School season, Apple has traditionally done additional promotions. Last year, Apple offered a free pair of Beats headphones with purchase of a computer or iPad Pro plus 20 percent off AppleCare on top of the education discount. Teachers and educators All teachers and educators at any level from preschool to graduate school are eligible for the exact same discounts and deals as college students as described above. You'll need to bring in proof of employment such as a teacher ID badge or pay stub. Your school will also need to be listed in Apple's system in order for the specialist to be able to apply your discount. In addition, if you're buying Apple products for your school, you can get a tax exemption. Tax Exemption

If you work for a school, charity, place of worship, or other tax-exempt institution and are buying Apple products for your workplace, you can be exempted from paying sales tax. You'll need to bring in all of the paperwork from your workplace that proves your tax-exempt status. This will be in addition to any discounts you receive. Company discounts Many companies have a relationship with Apple and their employees can get a discount at the Apple Store when buying items for their own personal use. If you work for a fairly large company, ask your HR person if you're eligible for discounts at the Apple Store. If so, you'll just need to bring documentation such a work ID badge or business card and ask your specialist to apply the discount. Government employees If you work for the government, you can get discounts on select Apple products at the Apple Store. Like the education discount, you can shop the government page on Apple.com to access the discounted prices. You'll find different portals where you can get discounts depending on if you're buying for your government agency or for your own personal use. You can also shop at the brick and mortar store. Be sure to bring your government ID to show the Apple employee so he or she can offer you the appropriate discount. Military and veterans You're eligible for a military discount if you are currently serving in the military, you're a veteran, or you're an immediate family member residing in the same household. Access the discount through the military page on Apple.com or in a brick and mortar Apple Store. If you're buying online, you'll need to verify your status via ID.me. You'll also need your Military ID in order to access the discount in person. Business owners