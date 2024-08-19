How to buy and equip a Team Rocket costume in Pokémon GO
Blasting off for a costume change.
Have you ever wanted to be part of Team Rocket in Pokémon GO? Turns out the game can almost make it possible!
Team Rocket has been the main antagonist of the Pokémon series since its inception in 1996. If you used to watch the original cartoon series, you'd be familiar with Jessie, James, and the Pokémon Meowth with its human vocabulary. In the games, including Pokémon GO, and Team Rocket are usually up to no good, and you need to stop them. But what if you want to pay homage to them by wearing their uniform?
With this in mind, we've created the guide below to help you choose between the outfits available, and how much each one costs.
Rock that Team Rocket look
A bunch of Team Rocket costumes have been available in the style shop in Pokémon GO for several years. There are currently four outfits you can buy:
- Team Rocket Cliff-Style Outfit - 300 coins
- Team Rocket Cliff-Style Outfit (Short Sleeve) - 300 coins
- Team Rocket Arlo-Style Outfit - 200 coins
- Team Rocket Arlo-Style Outfit (Black) - 200 coins
These costumes are almost on the high-end in the store when you see a bunch of tops and trousers that can be bought for 200 coins. If you find yourself low on coins, we recommend visiting some Gyms to build up your wallet.
However, if you do have enough coins, read on.
How to buy and equip a Team Rocket costume
Buying and equipping a Team Rocket costume is a simple affair:
- Tap on your Avatar in the lower left-hand corner of the main screen
- Tap on the Style option in your Avatar menu
- Locate the Team Rocket costume pieces in the Style menu
- Tap Exchange to pay for one of the costumes
Congratulations — you're now (unofficially) part of Team Rocket in Pokémon GO! Niantic, Pokémon GO's developer, usually updates the shop with new styles of tops, trousers and costumes.
Make sure to check every few weeks to see if they drop a new Team Rocket costume for your avatar to wear on your adventures!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.