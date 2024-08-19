How to buy and equip a Team Rocket costume in Pokémon GO

Have you ever wanted to be part of Team Rocket in Pokémon GO? Turns out the game can almost make it possible!

Team Rocket has been the main antagonist of the Pokémon series since its inception in 1996. If you used to watch the original cartoon series, you'd be familiar with Jessie, James, and the Pokémon Meowth with its human vocabulary. In the games, including Pokémon GO, and Team Rocket are usually up to no good, and you need to stop them. But what if you want to pay homage to them by wearing their uniform?

With this in mind, we've created the guide below to help you choose between the outfits available, and how much each one costs.

Rock that Team Rocket look

A bunch of Team Rocket costumes have been available in the style shop in Pokémon GO for several years. There are currently four outfits you can buy:

Team Rocket Cliff-Style Outfit - 300 coins

Team Rocket Cliff-Style Outfit (Short Sleeve) - 300 coins

Team Rocket Arlo-Style Outfit - 200 coins

Team Rocket Arlo-Style Outfit (Black) - 200 coins

These costumes are almost on the high-end in the store when you see a bunch of tops and trousers that can be bought for 200 coins. If you find yourself low on coins, we recommend visiting some Gyms to build up your wallet.

However, if you do have enough coins, read on.

How to buy and equip a Team Rocket costume

Buying and equipping a Team Rocket costume is a simple affair:

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tap on your Avatar in the lower left-hand corner of the main screen Tap on the Style option in your Avatar menu

(Image credit: Future)

Locate the Team Rocket costume pieces in the Style menu Tap Exchange to pay for one of the costumes

(Image credit: Future)

Congratulations — you're now (unofficially) part of Team Rocket in Pokémon GO! Niantic, Pokémon GO's developer, usually updates the shop with new styles of tops, trousers and costumes.

Make sure to check every few weeks to see if they drop a new Team Rocket costume for your avatar to wear on your adventures!