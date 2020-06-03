A lot is going on in the world right now, and it's more important than ever to photograph and record what's happening if you see it. But you may want to keep it secured and hidden away in case something happens to you so that only you can access it when necessary. Unfortunately, the best that the Photos app on iPhone can do is "hide" your photos, but these aren't secured away with a password or Touch/Face ID — you'll need to use the Notes app. We're going to show you how to do it both ways, as well as other alternatives.
- How to Hide photos and video in Photos
- How to hide photos in the Notes app
- Use secure notes in your password manager
- Use a file locker app
- Use a cloud storage service for auto uploads of photo and video
- Delete photos from your iPhone once secured
How to Hide photos and video in Photos
The Photos app allows you to "hide" photos from your Photo Library and any "For You" recommendations, but it just gets tucked away into an unsecured album called "Hidden," which you (and anyone else viewing your device) can access. This is mostly used just to tidy up your primary Photo Library, so use it with caution.
- Launch Photos on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the album that you want to view.
Tap Select in the upper right corner.
- Select the photos and video you want to hide.
- Tap the Share button.
- Choose Hide from the Share Sheet menu.
Confirm that you want to hide the photo(s) and video(s).
To view your hidden media:
- Launch Photos on your iPhone or iPad.
- On the Album list, scroll down.
Tap the Hidden album under the Other Albums section at the bottom.
To unhide a photo or video:
- Tap the hidden photo or video you want to unhide.
- Tap the Share button.
Tap Unhide.
How to hide photos in the Notes app
If you are looking for a built-in solution on iOS to keep your photos and videos secured away from others, then you should try the Notes app. With Notes, you can add photos and videos to your notes, as well as document scans and sketches. Individual notes can also be locked with a password, and you can also use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock a secured note.
Unfortunately, you can't make a secure, password-protected folder in Notes yet, but at least the option to lock individual notes is there.
- How to add photos, videos, scans, and sketches to Notes on iPhone and iPad
- How to lock Notes with password, Face ID, or Touch ID on iPhone and iPad
Use secure notes in your password manager
A password manager is an app that revolves around security. While the main use case for a password manager is for storing your millions of passwords for everything, plenty of them also store other important things, like bank account info, drivers licenses, credit card info, and more, including secure notes.
Your mileage may vary depending on what password manager you decide to use, since each one may offer different amounts of storage space on servers. But secure notes usually let you attach files, including photo and video, and it will be locked behind your master password. So unless someone else knows your master password (and that's a bad thing), then your photos and video in that secure note should be safe and sound.
Some of the more popular password managers are 1Password and LastPass, but there are some other options to look at as well.
Best password manager apps for iPhone and iPad in 2020
Use a file locker app
In addition to password managers, there are other apps out there that are designed solely for securing files, including photo and video. These are file locker apps, and you can store plenty of things in them, like documents and other files, and keep everything secure with a strong password. There are plenty of free options available, such as Folder Lock, Private Photo Vault, and Secret Photo Vault, so feel free to give them a try to see if you like them before committing with an in-app purchase.
Use a cloud storage service for auto uploads of photos and video
Cloud storage services are popular and let you access your files from pretty much any device, as long as it has a data connection. A lot of them also have the option to automatically upload and backup your photos and videos from your smartphone when you launch the app. This is a great way to just automatically have an online backup of all of your photos and videos without really thinking about it.
How to set photos and videos to automatically upload to a backup
Delete photos from your iPhone once secured
Once you have secured your photos and video using one of the methods above, you may want to think about deleting them off of your iPhone's local storage. That way, if something happens, that secured media won't be available for others to access.
How to delete and recover photos and video on your iPhone and iPad
Stay safe and secure
Things are definitely a bit wild these days, so make sure that you record everything that happens if you see it. But also remember to keep that footage safe, secure, and backed up! And finally, remember to stay safe.
