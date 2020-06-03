If you are looking for a built-in solution on iOS to keep your photos and videos secured away from others, then you should try the Notes app. With Notes, you can add photos and videos to your notes, as well as document scans and sketches. Individual notes can also be locked with a password, and you can also use Touch ID or Face ID to unlock a secured note. Unfortunately, you can't make a secure, password-protected folder in Notes yet, but at least the option to lock individual notes is there. How to add photos, videos, scans, and sketches to Notes on iPhone and iPad

A password manager is an app that revolves around security. While the main use case for a password manager is for storing your millions of passwords for everything, plenty of them also store other important things, like bank account info, drivers licenses, credit card info, and more, including secure notes. Your mileage may vary depending on what password manager you decide to use, since each one may offer different amounts of storage space on servers. But secure notes usually let you attach files, including photo and video, and it will be locked behind your master password. So unless someone else knows your master password (and that's a bad thing), then your photos and video in that secure note should be safe and sound. Some of the more popular password managers are 1Password and LastPass, but there are some other options to look at as well. Best password manager apps for iPhone and iPad in 2020 Use a file locker app In addition to password managers, there are other apps out there that are designed solely for securing files, including photo and video. These are file locker apps, and you can store plenty of things in them, like documents and other files, and keep everything secure with a strong password. There are plenty of free options available, such as Folder Lock, Private Photo Vault, and Secret Photo Vault, so feel free to give them a try to see if you like them before committing with an in-app purchase.