Does your hardware or software need replacing?

Your router's performance is heavily tied to its age, from both a hardware and software perspective. If you don't know when the router was purchased (because it was so long ago), consider this a big red flag. Beyond this, make sure your router's using the latest firmware and supports the latest wireless technology, IEEE 802.11ac. This technology offers the best download and upload speeds to date and has improved range compared to older technologies like IEEE 802.11b. You can get answers to all of these questions from your Internet Service Provider (ISP). It can let you know whether you need a new router and convey which ones it supports. It can also assist you with installing firmware updates. Do not purchase a new router before first checking with the ISP. Check your router's position The position of your router in your home goes a long way in determining connection quality. Metal objects and appliances that emit electromagnetic waves can cause immediate issues like interference, while those made of plastic, wood, or cardboard are less problematic. Universally, the kitchen is the worse room in a home to place a router due to many appliances in one place, both big and small. This is also true for any location with a washing machine or tumble dryer. Make sure to avoid these locations. Switch your router to a new channel

Wi-Fi broadcasts, like physical highways, operate on various channels. In most countries, these include the non-overlapping channels of 1, 6, 11, and 14. By default, most folks are using Channel 1 or Channel 6. If you can, you should switch the channel on your router to "Auto." Otherwise, try turning it from Channel 1 or Channel 6, or vice versa. You'll need to log into your router and follow the router-specific directions to make the change. If changing the channel doesn't make a difference in the performance of your Wi-Fi connection, switch it back to the original channel. What's the frequency, Kenneth? When it comes to wireless connections, there are two frequencies, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Most modern routers are set up to switch automatically between the two. Older ones cannot, however. If that's the case with your router, you might want to troubleshoot by switching to 5 GHz and see if that makes a difference on your network. Keep in mind, however, that many devices use 2.4 GHz only, so switching to 5 GHz could cause additional problems on your system. Ideally, your router should be set to switch back and forth automatically. Check with your ISP for further direction. Add a password

It's almost 2020, but some home Wi-Fi users still refuse to add an encrypted password to their network. If you're one of those folks, it's time to finally pivot 180 degrees and make the switch. Adding an encrypted password to your router will better protect it from the outside world, including Wi-Fi vampires who might be using your connection for free. When creating a password, use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, as well as symbols and numbers. Additionally, make your password at least eight characters. Otherwise, the password could get hacked. You can make a password change using the interface that your router supports. Do you have a bandwidth hog?

If your network's performance suddenly takes a dive, you might have a device, or an application on a device, grabbing more bandwidth than necessary. Sometimes, this is the result of a bug or a recent power outage. Regardless, you can check the bandwidth on your network by logging into your router as an administrator. Often, rebooting a pesky device is all it takes to bring it back online normally once again. Add an extender Unfortunately, moving your router to a new location isn't always possible, depending on how it connects to the internet. For example, your home might only have one cable or phone connection that cannot be moved. In situations like this, or in larger homes where you want to maximize your connection, a larger Wi-Fi antenna might be necessary. Another solution is to purchase a Wi-Fi extender. Sometimes called a Wi-Fi booster or repeater, these accessories amplify your router's signal. These require the creation of a new network in your home, however, which can get confusing.