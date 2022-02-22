Apple regularly improves its HomePod and HomePod mini speakers over time through over-the-air software updates. While HomePod will, by default, automatically download future updates, you can also use the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to install them manually. Beta versions are also available to devleopers to try out features before they are released to the public.

Follow the steps below to update your HomePod on your own. The current version is 15.4 beta 4.

What's new with HomePod software

February 22, 2022: HomePod software 15.4 beta 4 now available

HomePod and HomePod mini owners can now download the fourth developer beta of HomePod software version 15.4. The update adds support for multi-voice recognition for up to six users in India and Italy. You can learn more in the release notes below: