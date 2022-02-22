Apple regularly improves its HomePod and HomePod mini speakers over time through over-the-air software updates. While HomePod will, by default, automatically download future updates, you can also use the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, and Mac to install them manually. Beta versions are also available to devleopers to try out features before they are released to the public.
Follow the steps below to update your HomePod on your own. The current version is 15.4 beta 4.
What's new with HomePod software
February 22, 2022: HomePod software 15.4 beta 4 now available
HomePod and HomePod mini owners can now download the fourth developer beta of HomePod software version 15.4. The update adds support for multi-voice recognition for up to six users in India and Italy. You can learn more in the release notes below:
Software version 15.3 adds Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian (Italy). This update also includes performance and stability improvements.
How to manually install software updates for your HomePod
- Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap the House icon.
Tap Home Settings.
- Tap Software Update.
- Flip the switch off next to Install Updates Automatically if this is your first time updating your HomePod.
Tap Install if an update is available.
If you have multiple HomePod speakers in your home, the software update will be downloaded and applied to all of them at the same time so that you don't have to update each HomePod individually.
Questions
If you have any questions about updating your HomePod's software, let us know in the comments.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The 4th developer beta for watchOS 8.5 is out now!
watchOS 8.5 beta 4 is now available to developers.
Emmy Rossum is the latest to sign on for Apple TV+ show 'The Crowded Room'
Upcoming Apple TV+ show 'The Crowded Room', a seasonal anthology, has another star to add to its roster after Emmy Rossum signed on for the project.
Review: Anda Seat Phantom 3 Gaming Chair is one of the best options yet
When sitting at your desk or computer for long stretches, it's important to have a comfortable chair. The Anda Seat Phantom 3 is an ideal choice for any home or office.
Protect your HomePod (or your table) with a stand
A stand can protect your HomePod or the table on which you place it. A stand can also enhance your listening pleasure.