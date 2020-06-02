Using a VPN on your Mac, iPad or iPhone has become pretty commonplace and it's really easy to get set up with a service like ExpressVPN on these devices. Unlike macOS and iOS devices, the Apple TV doesn't have the ability to download a VPN app and easily connect to a VPN service, making the process a little more tricky (though not impossible).

Instead of simply installing an app, there are a few more steps required to set up an ExpressVPN connection within your Apple TV's Settings app. If you have a compatible router, you can instead install ExpressVPN on that to offer the benefits of a VPN to all of your connected devices, Apple TV included.

We consider ExpressVPN to be the best VPN out there. If you're looking for a good quality service to use on your Apple devices, getting started with ExpressVPN is super easy.

Before you start

Before you get started with ExpressVPN, you'll need to make sure you've signed up for an account. There's no free trial, but there is a 30-day money-back guarantee which lets you try it out risk-free. Right now, you can get 15-months of ExpressVPN for the price of 12 paired with that money-back guarantee which is one of the best VPN deals around.

Choose the subscription length you want, from one month to six months or the 12/15-month tier, enter your details, and how you want to pay and you're good to go.

Though there are many VPN providers out there, ExpressVPN comes highly recommended having topped our list of the best VPN services.