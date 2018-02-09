How to install software updates for your HomePod

Apple has said that it plans to improve its HomePod speaker over time through software updates. At launch, the HomePod comes installed with HomePod 11.2.5. While HomePod will, by default, automatically download future updates, you can also use the Home app on an iPhone or iPad to install them manually.

Follow the steps below to update your HomePod on your own. The current version is

How to manually install software updates for your HomePod

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Add Home button (looks like a location arrow) in the top-left corner of the screen. Tap Software Update. Flip the switch off next to Install Updates Automatically if this is your first time updating your HomePod. Tap Install if an update is available.

If you have multiple HomePod speakers in your home, the software update will be downloaded and applied to all of them at the same time so that you don't have to update each HomePod individually.

Questions

If you have any questions about updating your HomePod's software, let us know in the comments.