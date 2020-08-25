Learn how to make Cricut Joy vinyl decals from creating it in Cricut's software, Design Space, to the final application to your blank of choice. You can put decals on just about anything, from drinkware and kitchenware to office supplies and storage products. Products used in this guide Easiest Cricut machine: Cricut Joy ($179 at Amazon)

Cricut software: Cricut Design Space (Free at Cricut)

Decal material: Cricut Joy Smart Vinyl - Removable (From $8 at Amazon)

Tools for the job: Cricut Starter Tool Set ($14 at Amazon)

Sticky assistant: Cricut Joy Transfer Tape (From $4 at Amazon) How to make your decal Start a new project in Cricut Design Space; be sure Joy is selected from the drop-down menu at the top right. Select Image or Text to make your design Size your image/text using the arrows in the bottom right corner of your design. You'll be alerted if your design is too large for the Cricut Joy. Once you're ready to cut, click the Make It button at the top right of the screen. Select the correct Base Material. If you don't see yours as an option, choose Browse All Materials to see the rest. Click Go. Let the Cricut Joy do its magic! Once it's complete, click Unload. Clean your blank thoroughly; use rubbing alcohol if possible. Your decal is ready to apply. If it's a very simple design, you can peel it and stick it. If your decal is a bit more complicated, you'll need to weed it first. Weeding is removing the vinyl that you don't want as part of your design. Once your decal is weeded, cut a piece of transfer tape just slightly larger than your decal. Using the scraper, stick the transfer tape securely to the decal. Carefully lift up the transfer tape and place it onto your blank. Using the scraper again, press the decal securely to your blank. Being careful not to lift up any of the decal, remove the transfer tape from your blank.

Sit back and admire your work! Your decal will securely adhere to the blank of your choice. Now you'll be looking around your house for things to put Cricut Joy vinyl decals on. The equipment you'll need Cricut Joy is a fantastic machine for beginning crafters, as well as seasoned crafters who want a secondary or portable machine. It's designed for quick and easy projects like decals, greeting cards, labels, iron-on, and Infusible Ink projects. Cricut's software, Design Space, can be downloaded on your Mac directly from Cricut's website.

The cutting machine Cricut Joy Craft time Cricut Joy is the most portable and easiest to use of the Cricut machines. Cricut Joy vinyl decals add the personal touch to anything you want to customize or give as a gift.

The software Cricut Design Space Design time Cricut's own software is the only way to operate Cricut machines. This is a do-it-all space for all of your crafting needs from cards to cutouts. It's a must-have.