With the Apple HomePod, you can make, answer, and transfer a phone call with ease. You can also listen to your iPhone voicemail by merely asking Siri. Here's how to perform these tasks.

How to make and receive calls on HomePod

To use HomePod to make or answer calls, you need to make sure you're on the latest version of iOS and HomePod. You'll also need to make sure to turn on Personal Requests.

Making and answering calls on HomePod

Once you do, you can use the following commands: