With the Apple HomePod, you can make, answer, and transfer a phone call with ease. You can also listen to your iPhone voicemail by merely asking Siri. Here's how to perform these tasks.
How to make and receive calls on HomePod
To use HomePod to make or answer calls, you need to make sure you're on the latest version of iOS and HomePod. You'll also need to make sure to turn on Personal Requests.
Making and answering calls on HomePod
Once you do, you can use the following commands:
"Hey Siri, call Joseph."
"Hey Siri, answer my phone."
"Hey Siri, hang up."
"Hey Siri, who just called?"
Transferring calls from HomePod
Imagine a scenario where you're currently on a call on your iPhone, but would like to continue the call on a HomePod. To do so:
- During the call, tap on the Audio icon in the iPhone app.
- At the bottom of the screen, tap your HomePod speaker.
You'll notice on the iPhone app the Audio icon is now shaped like a HomePod. Plus, once on transfer your call, a green light will appear at the top of the speaker.
How to listen to voicemail on HomePod
When someone leaves a call message on your iPhone, you can listen to it on your HomePod by using one command:
"Hey Siri, play new voicemails."
Which iOS devices work with HomePod?
HomePod support goes back to the iPhone 5s, iPad (5th generation), iPad mini 2, iPad Air, and all iPad Pro models. It also supports the iPod touch (6th generation).
To use your iOS device with HomePod, it must be running iOS 11.2.5 or later.
