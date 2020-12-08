Best answer: The best place to order the AirPods Max in Canada is directly through Apple. You can head to the Apple website or use the Apple Store app to order your AirPods Max today.
- All the AirPods magic in over-the-ear headphones: AirPods Max ($779 at Apple)
Get it from Apple
You can order the AirPods Max in Canada directly through Apple, which is the same way people living in the United States should order their AirPods Max. The AirPods Max are supposed to release on December 15, but if you want to ensure you get them as soon as possible, you'll want to order a pair now.
We also suggest that you have both the website and the Apple Store app open in case you run into problems. Sometimes, when a new product launches, the influx of people ordering at the same time can cause the website or app to freeze up a bit. If you have both open and ready to go, you can easily switch between the two methods if a problem occurs.
Price and color options
The AirPods Max are competing with the best noise-canceling headphones from top brands like Bose, Sony, and more. If you're looking to pick up a pair of AirPods Max in Canada, they will cost you $779, and the AppleCare+ extended warranty will be an additional $79.
The AirPods Max comes in five color options, including space gray, silver, green, sky blue, and pink. The Smart Case and Lightning to USB-C cable you need to charge your AirPods Max come in the box.
Over-the-ear AirPods
AirPods Max
The magic of AirPods in a new form
The AirPods Max delivers everything you've come to expect from AirPods, but in a new over-the-ear design that's meant to give you the best sound quality possible.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
