But recently, Apple revealed a new website just for Apple Card , allowing cardholders to view their balance, manage their card, and even pay their bills. This means more options for taking care of your Apple Card needs aside from using your iPhone or iPad.

Last year, Apple launched its own credit card, appropriately named the Apple Card . The Apple Card is tied to your Apple ID, and it essentially lives on your iPhones and iPads that are associated with that specific Apple ID . That means you view your transaction history, card information, and even pay your bill right from the Wallet app on your iPhone or iPad.

How to view your Apple Card balance online

Your Apple Card balance is something that you should always keep an eye on. Not only is this the amount that is outstanding on your bill, but it lets you know how much you have left to spend. If you go over your credit line, you may end up being declined when using your Apple Card to pay for things. You can also view your APR rates and other helpful information.

Go to https://card.apple.com in your web browser. Click Sign In. Enter your Apple ID credentials, or use Touch ID on a compatible Mac to authenticate. If you use 2FA on your Apple ID, make sure to input the security code. Your Apple Card balance should be the first thing you see when you log in. Click Balance Details to view more information.

How to manage your Apple Card online

Sometimes you may want to use more than one bank account (i.e. a personal or work account, or even a joint one with your significant other) to pay off your debt. Or maybe you want to do something like set up scheduled payments (autopay), so that you never miss a payment and don't accrue interest charges. All of this can be done by managing your Apple Card settings.

Go to https://card.apple.com in your web browser. Click Sign In. Enter your Apple ID credentials, or use Touch ID on a compatible Mac to authenticate. If you use 2FA on your Apple ID, make sure to input the security code. Click Settings in the side menu. From here, you can do things like manage scheduled payments, add bank accounts, and more.

How to view your Apple Card statements online

At the end of each month, Apple Card generates a statement for your activity for that month. The statements include all transaction history, total balance, previous monthly balance, and other details. It's always a good idea to review your monthly statements every now and then. You will also need your Apple Card statements if you want to export that data to other finance apps.

Go to https://card.apple.com in your web browser. Click Sign In. Enter your Apple ID credentials, or use Touch ID on a compatible Mac to authenticate. If you use 2FA on your Apple ID, make sure to input the security code. Click Statements in the side menu. Click the download button on the monthly statement that you want to view.

How to share your Apple Card transactions with your finance apps

How to pay your Apple Card bill online

Even if you have a low APR rate, interest charges are never good (but you can defer if you need to). That's why you should always pay your bill before or on the due date — why pay more money than you have to? Thankfully, you can still make your payment on time through the web portal, so you don't need to worry about interest charges if you can't access your iPhone or iPad.

Go to https://card.apple.com in your web browser. Click Sign In. Enter your Apple ID credentials, or use Touch ID on a compatible Mac to authenticate. If you use 2FA on your Apple ID, make sure to input the security code. Click Pay underneath your Card Balance. If you already have scheduled payments, the button will say Pay More. Enter the amount that you want to pay. Choose a date for the payment to be made. Click Pay Now.

Questions?

Managing and paying your Apple Card bill online is super easy. While it is still more convenient to pay with your iPhone, sometimes you may need to manage your account through the web portal. It's pretty straightforward, but if you have questions, feel free to drop a line in the comments!