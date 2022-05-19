The AirTag was one of those Apple products that took years of rumors and speculation before it launched to the masses. Now it's here, and one of the standout features it has, which makes it a cut above the rest, is Precision Finding. With Precision Finding, you can use your best iPhone to pinpoint and guide you to your item with an AirTag. However, Precision Finding requires certain models of iPhone in order to work. With Precision Finding, it makes the AirTag one of the best Bluetooth trackers on the market, especially if you're already all-in on the Apple ecosystem. Here's how to use Precision Finding to locate an AirTag with your iPhone.

What is Precision Finding?