Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were recently announced for Nintendo Switch joining a long list of fantastic Pokémon Switch games already on the system. We won't have to wait too long as these sparkling new additions will be releasing sometime later in 2021. Our guess is in November since that's when many of the past Pokémon games have launched. Excited to reserve your copy? We're here to help.

The Pokémon Company also announced an open-world Pokémon game will be coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2022. If you're interested in getting it, Pokémon Legends: Arceus preorders are also up.