Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl BattleSource: The Pokémon Company (screenshot)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were recently announced for Nintendo Switch joining a long list of fantastic Pokémon Switch games already on the system. We won't have to wait too long as these sparkling new additions will be releasing sometime later in 2021. Our guess is in November since that's when many of the past Pokémon games have launched. Excited to reserve your copy? We're here to help.

The Pokémon Company also announced an open-world Pokémon game will be coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2022. If you're interested in getting it, Pokémon Legends: Arceus preorders are also up.

How to preorder Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Physical copy

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl ChibiSource: The Pokémon Company

If you love having physical copies of games then going the physical route is what you want to do. I personally love having all of my favorite games lined up on a bookshelf for me to admire when I'm not playing. Plus, they make for great Pokémon collector's items as time goes on.

How to preorder Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Digital copy

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Overworld LakeSource: The Pokémon Company

If you don't like a lot of clutter or don't want to worry about losing cartridges then going digital is your best bet. One of the benefits of digital is that you can play as soon as a game releases. Sometimes that means at midnight so you can get playing as soon as possible.

I really cannot wait to add these awesome games to my Nintendo Switch collection. They look gorgeous and I love that the art style pays homage to the original games. For anyone who hasn't played the originals, now's your chance to experience them on Nintendo's current-gen gaming system.

