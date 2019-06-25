If you've been receiving updates to beta software on your Apple TV, you'll have a beta profile installed. This profile will allow you to receive beta updates throughout the tvOS 13 testing cycle, as well as betas for further updates in the tvOS 13 line.

But if you want to, for instance, stop getting beta updates or move to the public version of the new software once it's released, one of the first things you'll need to do is remove that beta profile from your Apple TV. Luckily, this is pretty easily done.

What is a beta profile?

A beta profile, such as those currently available for tvOS, configures a device so that it's able to receive new versions of beta software as over-the-air updates, much as your Apple TV already does with publicly available software updates.

Removing a beta profile from your device is an important step in a number of processes. If you want to stop receiving beta updates, for instance, or want to update your device to the release version of the software you've been beta testing. If the beta you've been using is too buggy and you want to downgrade to more stable release software is another good reason.

How to remove a beta profile from your Apple TV

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click General. Click Profile at the bottom of the General page. Click tvOS 12 Beta Software Profile. Click Remove Profile. Click Remove. Click Restart.

How to leave the tvOS public beta on Apple TV

Open Settings on your Apple TV. Click System. Click Software Updates. Click Get Beta Updates to turn it off.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments if you have any questions.