Using the Mail app for iPhone and iPad, you can easily send email from any email account you have!

How to create a new email in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Mail app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the compose button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Enter the email address or name of the person to whom you'd like to send a message. You can also enter the email addresses of people you'd like to CC or BCC. Choose the Subject field, add your subject. Tap the message field and type your message. Select Send in the top right corner of your screen when you're finished your message.

Once your message has been sent, it will say so in the status bar at the bottom of your screen.

How to select an email address from your Contacts in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Mail app from your Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the compose button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Choose the + sign in the circle** to pull up your contacts. Select on the contact you would like to add. They will be automatically added to the email.

How to access drafts in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

If you begin composing an email but don't finish before tapping the send button, the email goes to your Draft folder. Later, you can continue editing your email, then send it like you usually would.

Launch the Mail app from the Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap and hold the Compose button in the lower right corner. This will bring up the drafted emails. Choose on the email draft you'd like to edit.

You can send the email when done. That's all there is to it.

How to stack drafts in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

You can have multiple drafts open at the same time, or you can hide a draft you're working on to check something else in the Mail app. Here's how!

Launch the Mail app from your Home screen of your iPhone or iPad. Tap the compose button in the bottom right corner of your screen. Hold and drag downward on the top of the message window where it says New Message. It will appear at the bottom of your screen. Tap New Message at the bottom of your screen again to reopen the draft.

If you have multiple drafts on the go, they'll all appear when you tap New Message at the bottom of your screen. Just tap the draft you'd like to continue working on to access it.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!