How to set up FaceTime on your Mac

While Messages is a great way to shoot off a quick text to your friends, sometimes you want to actually talk to people. This is where FaceTime comes in. FaceTime lets you make video and audio calls to people when your communication needs a more personal touch.

Follow this guide to learn your way around FaceTime for Mac.

How to set up FaceTime on Mac

Getting started with FaceTime is fairly simple and all you'll need is your Apple ID.

  1. Open FaceTime on your Mac.

  2. Enter your Apple ID email address and password and hit Sing In. If you have two-step or two-factor authentication turned on for your Apple ID, enter your verification code.

    Set up FaceTime, showing how to open FaceTime, then enter your Apple IDSource: iMore

How to place a call in FaceTime

Leave your phone in your pocket or on your desk, and make your next call with FaceTime instead.

  1. Open FaceTime on your Mac.

  2. Click the search bar if you're placing a new call.

    Place a FaceTime call, showing how to open FaceTime and click the search barSource: iMore

  3. Enter a name, number, or email address that you want to contact.

  4. Click Audio or Video to choose how to contact that person.

    Place a FaceTime call, showing how to enter a name, number, or email address, then how to click Audio or VideoSource: iMore

  5. Click FaceTime Audio or the contact's phone number if you chose Audio.

    Place a FaceTime Call, showing how to click FaceTime audio or your contact's phone numberSource: iMore

How to add an email address in FaceTime

If you have a lot of email addresses or aliases, you can set your account up so that you can be reached at all of these addresses in FaceTime. But you don't set this up in the FaceTime app. Instead, you'll need to head to System Preferences.

  1. Open System Preferences from your Dock or Applications folder.

  2. Click Apple ID.

    Add email address, showing how to open System Preferences, then click Apple IDSource: iMore

  3. Click Name, Phone, Email.

  4. Click the + button under the Reachable At section.

    Add email address, showing how to click Name, Phone, Email, then click +Source: iMore

  5. Enter the email address you want to use.

  6. Click Next.

    Add email address, showing how to enter an email address, then click NextSource: iMore

  7. Enter the verification code sent to that email address if prompted to do so. Your code will automatically be verified.

    Add email address, showing how to enter the verification code that was sent to your email addressSource: iMore

You should now be able to be reached at the email address you entered.

How to choose which number or email address to call from in FaceTime

Select which phone number or email address people will see when you call them using FaceTime.

  1. With FaceTime open, click FaceTime in the Menu bar.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Choose call origin ID, showing how to click FaceTime in the Menu bar, then click PreferencesSource: iMore

  3. Click the drop-down menu next to Start new calls from.

  4. Choose which email address or phone number that you'll start new calls from.

    Choose call origin ID, showing how to click the drop-down menu next to "Start new calls from," then choose an email address or phone numberSource: iMore

How to set your FaceTime ringtone

Personalize your FaceTime experience with a new ringtone.

  1. With FaceTime open, click FaceTime in the Menu bar.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Set ringtone, showing how to click FaceTime in the Menu bar, then click PreferencesSource: iMore

  3. Click the drop-down menu next to Ringtone.

  4. Choose your preferred ringtone.

    Set ringtone, showing how to click the drop-down next to "Ringtone," then click a ringtoneSource: iMore

How to set your location in FaceTime

  1. With FaceTime open, click FaceTime in the Menu bar.

  2. Click Preferences.

    Set location, showing how to click FaceTime in the Menu bar, then click PreferencesSource: iMore

  3. Click the drop-down menu next to Location.

  4. Choose your preferred location.

    Set location, showing how to click the drop-down next to "Location," then click a locationSource: iMore

Questions?

If you've got any other questions about getting started with FaceTime on your Mac, don't hesitate to ask in the comments.

Updated July 2020: Up-to-date through the latest version of macOS Catalina.

