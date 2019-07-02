How to set up and use the new Apple TV Remote app

If you have an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K, you'll likely be familiar with the Siri Remote — the company's slender iPod nano-sized black remote with built-in Siri capabilities and a touchpad. Whether you love or loathe the Siri Remote, however, there's another option for your Apple TV browsing and gaming needs: Your iPhone.

What is the Apple TV Remote app?

This app runs on your iPhone (or iPad at iPhone size) to simulate the experience of using a Siri Remote — with a few extra perks. Like the Siri Remote, it offers touch-based navigation, a button for talking to Siri, and play/pause controls. The app isn't limited to these options, however: can become a simple gamepad, digital keyboard, and video or music scrubber. About the only thing the app can't do is adjust your Apple TV's volume.

If you have a second- or third-generation Apple TV, the remote app's basic functionality will work for you as well, minus a Siri button or two.