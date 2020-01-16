The Switch has gained a ton of momentum not just in terms of sales, but also in game launches. Third-party and independent developers are releasing games left and right on the platform, and it can be hard to keep up.

That's where the Wishlist feature comes in handy. We'll show you what it is, how to use it, and what you should use it for on your Nintendo Switch.

What's the Wishlist feature used for?

You may have heard of a wishlist on your favorite shopping websites. Essentially, it's a list of items that you intend to buy. Some services implement wishlists differently and for different reasons.

The most common usage is to offer price drop notifications on items you've saved. You can also share wishlists with people, so they get a convenient list of things they could buy you as a gift.

On the Nintendo Switch, the Wishlist feature is pretty barebones. You can go to the eShop and add any of the games there to your wishlist, and you can view those games from your profile whenever you like. Unfortunately, there's no sharing feature, and Nintendo won't alert you when the games you want go on sale.

As such, you should probably only use it as a reminder for the games you want to buy down the line, and you should still be doing your due diligence in checking out the weekly sales Nintendo puts on. We do much of that heavy lifting for you right here!

How to set up your Wishlist

Want to use the Wishlist feature on your Nintendo Switch? It's a pretty easy affair, and it all starts in the eShop.

Open the Nintendo eShop on your Switch by hovering over the shop icon on the home screen and pressing the A button. Select the profile you want to use and press the A button. Navigate to the game you want to save to your Wishlist. On the right side, highlight the heart icon and press the A button.

When the heart is filled in blue, the game was successfully added to your wishlist. Here's how to view your Nintendo Switch Wishlist whenever you need to reference it:

Open the Nintendo eShop on your Switch once again. Look for your profile picture in the upper right corner. Highlight it and press the A button. Scroll down to Wishlist. Here, you'll see a list of games that you've added.

You can click on any of the games to be taken straight to their store page, or delete them from your Wishlist by highlighting the trash can icon and pressing the A button. Just confirm the deed, and it'll be gone. Note that purchasing the game does not remove it from your wishlist, so you'll need to go in and manually delete it once you've bought the games you've been eyeing.

Keep track of your games

We wish Nintendo would add more features to the Wishlist, but for now, it's still a great way to keep track of the games which interest you. Save them here until you save up the money you need to buy and play them!