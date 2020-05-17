If you're using Family Sharing, you can share Reminders with everyone in your group. From shopping list items to household chores, packing lists to game day tasks, shared reminders are a great way to keep the whole family organized and engaged.
How Family Sharing works
Family Sharing is a great way to share apps, Apple Store purchases, and photo albums, but did you realize it's also a great way to keep everyone in the family organized? You can share calendars, reminders, and to-do lists so that everyone stays on track. If you haven't set up Family Sharing yet, you can find out how to do it here.
How to add tasks to a Family list
- Launch the Reminders app on iPhone and iPad.
Tap on Family from the main list view.
Tap the New Reminder button to add a reminder. It's the plus sign on the left.
Tap Done once you've added your reminder.
The Family List is automatically created for you and everyone in your group, as soon as you enable Family Sharing. So, as long as you use that list, creating shared reminders is just as easy as creating a regular reminder.
How to view participants in the Family list
Want to make sure everyone in the family is seeing your reminders? Easy! Just do the following:
- Tap on Family from the main list view in the Reminders app.
- Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.
Tap View Participants to see all of the family members that are receiving family reminders.
From here you can view participants or delete them if needed.
How to delete a Family list
If you'd rather delete the Family list altogether, you can do so from the same interface.
- Tap on Family from the main list view in the Reminders app.
- Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner.
Tap Delete List and then confirm by tapping Delete again.
Remember that once you delete the family list, any future reminders from the list will be deleted also.
Any questions?
If you have any questions about family sharing or reminders, drop them in the comments!
Updated May 2020: Everything's up to date for the latest version of iOS.
