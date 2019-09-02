The Shortcuts app allows you to create time-saving setups both simple and complicated, but no matter what you've created, if you're proud of it, you might want to share it. This can be a great way for people to set up complicated shortcuts on their own devices without having to slog through creating them or a way for you to do the same.

How to share shortcuts from the shortcut editor in iOS 12

Sharing shortcuts in from the app on iOS 12 is fairly simple.

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the ... button on the shortcut you want to share. Tap the share button towards the upper-right corner. Tap one of the options on the share sheet. Mail, Add to Notes, or Share as File: Shares the .shortcut file for that shortcut in by pasting it in your chosen app.

Message, Copy iCloud Link, third-party messaging apps: Creates a link that you can share with anyone. Anyone with this link can also share the shortcut.

AirDrop: Shares the shortcut to nearby devices via AirDrop.

Add to Home Screen: adds shortcut directly to your Home screen.

How to share shortcuts from the shortcut editor in iOS 13

With the Shortcuts app integrated directly into the system in iOS 13, sharing shortcuts is a little more complicated. First, you have to make sure you can share shortcuts at all.

Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Shortcuts. Tap the switch for Allow Untrusted Shortcuts so it's in the green 'on' position.

With this option turned on, you will now see a share button when you open the details of a shortcut in iOS 13. After that, sharing works pretty much as it does on iOS 12.

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the ... button on the shortcut you want to share. Tap the share button towards the bottom-right corner. Tap one of the options on the share sheet. Mail, Add to Notes, or Share as File: Shares the .shortcut file for that shortcut in by pasting it in your chosen app.

Message, Copy iCloud Link, third-party messaging apps: Creates a link that you can share with anyone. Anyone with this link can also share the shortcut.

AirDrop: Shares the shortcut to nearby devices via AirDrop.

Add to Home Screen: adds shortcut directly to your Home screen.

How to share a shortcut from your Library in iOS 12

You can also share shortcuts directly from your library using 3D Touch on iOS 12.

Open Shortcuts. Press firmly on the shortcut you want to share. Keep your finger on the popup. Swipe up on the shortcut popup. Tap Share. Choose a sharing option as outlined in the previous steps.

How to share a shortcut from your Library in iOS 13

On iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, this process can be completed using either 3D Touch or a long press.

Open Shortcuts. Press firmly or long-press on the shortcut you want to share. Tap Share. Choose a sharing option as outlined in the previous steps.

How to share a shortcut from its settings

Note: this process only works on iOS 12.

Open Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the ... button on the shortcut you want to share. Tap the settings button (looks like a couple of iOS switches. Tap Share Shortcut. Choose a sharing method as outlined in previous steps.

How to stop sharing a shortcut

The process for stopping the sharing of a shortcut is fairly convoluted.

Tap Copy iCloud Link when sharing a shortcut on either iOS 12 or iOS 13. Tap Copy Link. Open Safari on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the Safari address bar. Paste the shortcut link into the Safari address bar. Tap go. Tap Open to open the shortcut in the Shortcuts app. Tap the ... button in the upper-right corner. Tap Stop Sharing. Tap Stop Sharing.

How to add a shared shortcut to your library

People share shortcuts in a variety of ways. Maybe a friend sent you a link, or you found something in the r/Shortcuts subreddit that you just have to add, or you're adding a shortcut from an iCloud file. No matter how you do it, the process is the same.

Tap the file or link for the shortcut you want to add. Tap Add Shortcut (iOS 12) or Add Untrusted Shortcut (iOS 13 and iPadOS 13).

The shortcut is now part of your library, and you can use it just like you would with any other shortcut that you created or added from the Shortcuts Gallery.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments if you have any questions about sharing shortcuts.