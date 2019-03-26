Apple made a somewhat surprising announcement during its Show Time event focused on services. The event brought to light a lot of the things we expected: Apple TV+, the company's new star-studded streaming service. Apple News+, their premium publication subscription featuring over three-hundred magazine. Apple Arcade was also announced, the tech giant's first gaming subscription for the App Store. Along with these expected services, they also unveiled a significant and potentially industry-changing update to their Apple Pay service: Apple Card.

Apple Card is the company's first branded credit card, and they are proud of this fact, claiming that the product is "a new kind of credit card. Created by Apple, not a bank." True to Apple's ethos, this is a one of a kind credit card. The most notable features of the card are:

Cash Back (1% using the physical card, 2% using Apple Pay, 3% at Apple)

Daily Cash (your cash back is deposited into Apple Cash every day)

Smarter spend tracking (know exactly where your money is going)

No fees (no annual, cash-advance, over-the-limit, or late fees)

Real-time interest calculator (so you pay down your balance faster)

Privacy (even Apple doesn't know what you used your card for)

Okay, I'm sold. How do I sign-up for Apple Card?

The expected release of Apple Card is this summer, but Apple has made it incredibly simple to subscribe for updates so you can be sure to be one of the first people in the world to sign up for Apple Card. In order to be one of the first people to get notified, follow these steps.

Head over to Apple's notification page Enter your email address. Click Submit.

That's it! You're ready to receive updates for when Apple Card is ready for you to sign up. Once you receive your notification, fill out the application, and are approved for Apple Card, you'll be able to use it for Apple Pay purchases immediately. Gone are the days of waiting for a physical card to show up in the mail (a titanium, beautifully designed physical Apple Card will also show up in the mail. You just don't have to wait for it anymore). Apple says that they will be notifying everyone through both email and push notification, so keep an eye out!

