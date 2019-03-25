Apple has debuted Apple News+, its subscription service for magazines, allowing you access to more than 300 periodicals for $9.99 per month after a month-long trial. You can get started with News+ simply by heading to the News app after you've updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS 12.2.
How to sign up for Apple News+ on iPhone and iPad
- Open the News app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap News+ at the bottom of the screen or in the sidebar (iPad only).
Tap Get Started.
- Tap Try It Free.
Authenticate your subscription on your iOS device.
And there you go! You can now scroll through the available magazines and read them at your leisure. You have a one-month trial of News+ before you have to start paying, so enjoy it.
