The Home screen on iPhone and iPad is just what the name implies: home base. It's the place from which everything starts. It began simply enough but has gained more and more functionality over the years, though much of it has been tucked away to reduce confusion. That way, if you don't want it, you never have to see it. If you're curious about how you can swipe one way to get to Today View widgets and another to get more apps, how you can pull down Notification Center or pull up Control Center, then here's where it all lives.

The Home screen on iPhone and iPad isn't meant to be a destination — a place to store widgets or spend time. It's intended to be a portal to all your apps, built-in and downloaded from the App Store. Whether you get to those apps by browsing your Home screen pages, by searching with Spotlight, by jumping straight to actions with 3D Touch, or by calling up Siri, Home screen is where it all begins.

How to get to the Home screen

You get to the Home screen by pressing the Home button. You may need to unlock your iPhone or iPad first or, if you're in Control Center, Notification Center, or some other state, press the Home button twice instead of once. The principle is always the same, though: Home takes you Home, from anywhere, at any time.

If your iPhone or iPad is locked with a Passcode:

Click the Home button. Enter the 4-digit, 6-digit, or alphanumeric password.

If your iPhone or iPad is locked with Touch ID, Apple's fingerprint identity sensor:

Place your Touch ID-registered finger on the Home Button. Click the Home button.

If your device is locked with Face ID, Apple's biometric identity sensor:

Raise to wake or tap to wake your iPhone or iPad. On iPhone, glance at the screen in portrait mode. On iPad, glance at the screen in either portrait or landscape mode. Make sure your finger isn't covering the TrueDepth camera. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to unlock.

How to switch Home screens

Your iPhone or iPad can have more than one Home screen. That way, you can have more apps than would fit on one page. The number of dots to the right of the main Home screen shows you how many additional Home screens you have. To switch between them:

Swipe your finger from right to left to go to the next Home page. Swipe your finger from left to right to go back to the previous Home page. Click the Home button to go to the main (first) Home page. Or swipe up on Face ID-based devices.

How to launch apps from the Home screen

Launching an app from the Home screen couldn't be easier:

Tap the app's icon.

How to see widgets and quick actions with 3D Touch or Haptic Touch on the Home screen

On the iPhone 6s or later, you can press firmly on an app icon to bring up quick actions. Doing this involves either 3D Touch or Haptic Touch. The former uses capacitive sensors integrated into the smartphone's display to sense three degrees of pressure in a user's touch and responds differently based on the amount of pressure exerted. The latter doesn't detect pressure. Instead, it registers how long your leave your finger on the UI element. When pressed for long enough on an app icon, you'll see the list of quick actions.

Regardless of whether you're using 3D Touch or Haptic Touch, these actions act as shortcuts for the app. Some apps have several quick actions, including dynamic quick actions that update based on the last person you contacted, article you read, show you watched, etc. Tap on an action to go directly to that feature or content in the app.

If an app has a widget in Today View, that widget will also show up when you use 3D Touch. Widgets aren't actionable, so tapping on them doesn't do anything. They're designed for information, so a glance is all you should need.

For basic quick actions:

Press firmly on the Home screen icon you want to open quick actions for. Tap on the action you want to perform.

Dynamic actions work the same way, only the subject of the action will change based on recency, location, time, and other factors.

Widgets will only pop up in apps that offer them. They're the same widgets as the ones available in Today View, but you can access them right from the icon.

Press firmly on the Home screen icon you want to see the widget for. Tap on the widget to go to the app.

How to quickly switch to open apps from the Home screen

Launching an app, going back to the Home screen, launching another app, going back to the Home screen, re-launching the first app … it can be tiresome. That's why your iPhone and iPad offer a faster way to jump between recently used apps.

Double click the Home button or, in the case of Face ID-compatible devices, slowly slide your finger from the bottom of the device. Swipe to the app you want to switch to. (They're in order of how recently you used them.) Tap the app screen to switch to it.

How to access Spotlight search

Apple's built-in search system, Spotlight, can be used to quickly find information in any app that supports it. That includes not only the apps that came with your iPhone or iPad but many apps that you download from the App Store as well. With it, you can find things like contacts, emails, songs, and much, much, more.

Touch your finger to the Home screen (in between apps works best). Swipe your finger down to pull down the Spotlight search field. Type in what you're looking for. Tap the result you want.

How to quickly access the Today View widgets from the Home screen

Today View widgets are combined with Siri recommendations, and you can access them in the same way from everywhere, including the Home screen.

Go to your main (first) Home screen. Swipe your finger towards the right edge. (i.e. swipe right.)

