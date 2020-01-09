Throwing consistent Curve Balls — spinning a ball before you throw it — is one of the most important skills you can master in Pokémon Go. Just throwing a standard Poké Ball with a curve gives you a 1.7 multiplier, more than the 1.5 of a Great Ball, and almost as much as the 1.7 of an Ultra Ball. And those bonuses multiply, so add a Razz Berry here, a Gold Medal there, and a Catch Bonus, and you can be looking at serious multipliers.

You also get an XP reward for nailing Curve Balls. Here's everything you need to know!

Catch bonuses in a nutshell

When you try to catch a Pokémon, the goal is to toss your ball inside the shrinking ring around them. But there are special catch bonuses that can help improve your chances of keeping that Pokémon locked inside that Poké Ball rather than breaking free.

There are four catch bonuses: Nice, Great, Excellent, and Curve.

Nice is when the ball lands at the moment the radar circle is at its widest, and gives you 10XP.

Great is when the ball lands in the middle of the radar circle when it's half-size, and gives you 50XP.

Excellent is when the ball lands in the smallest radar circle and gives you 100XP.

Curve is when your ball curves, and gives you 10XP — and a better chance of catching the Pokémon.

Whatever bonus you're going for, remember to tap and hold on the Poké Ball to start the ring cycle so that you can wait to toss your ball until the ring is at the correct point.

Why Curve Balls are awesome

Before I figured out Curve Balls, I lost many a Poké Ball on bad throws, watching the ball fly off the screen after thinking I was throwing straight. I've cursed the Curve Ball's name, but the throw can actually be really powerful if you do it correctly.