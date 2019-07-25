How to use Memories in Photos on iPhone and iPad

Great digital cameras like on the iPhone and iPad mean we can take as many photos as we want, whenever we want. That's amazing, because we can record any moment, at any time. It's also terrible, because we end up with so many photos we forget about the ones we took even a short time ago.

The Memories feature in the Photos app changes that by surfacing not only images we haven't seen in a while, but grouping them together, adding music, and making them into something more.

How to find Memories in Photos

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap on a memory to watch it.

How to find Memories in Photos in iOS 13

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





Launch Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the For You tab. Locate the Memories section and then tap See All. Tap on a memory that you want to view.

How to search Memories

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the Search button in the upper right corner. (Looks like a magnifying glass.)

Enter a time or search term to help find a particular memory.

How to search Memories in iOS 13

Launch Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the Search tab. Input the search terms that you are looking for to help find a particular memory.

How to start a slideshow in Memories

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the memory you would like to see. Tap the play button on the large photo at the top of the screen.

To pause the slideshow, simply tap the screen and a pause button will appear along the bottom menu bar.

How to start a slideshow in Memories in iOS 13

Launch Photos on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on the For You tab. Go to the Memories section and tap See All. Select a memory that you want to view. Tap the play button on the memory cover to start the slideshow.

How to change your slideshow theme in Memories

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the memory you would like to see. Tap the play button on the large photo at the top of the screen. Tap the screen anywhere. Tap the pause button that appears at the bottom of the screen. To pick your theme, swipe left and right on the menu bar directly underneath the slideshow to pick from options like dreamy, sentimental, gentle, chill, happy, uplifting, epic, club, extreme.

How to change your slideshow theme in iOS 13

Follow the instructions for starting a slideshow in Memories in iOS 13 above. Tap anywhere on the screen. Tap on the pause button at the bottom. Scroll left or right on the menu bar directly underneath the slideshow. The themes are: Dreamy , Sentimental , Gentle , Chill , Happy , Uplifting , Epic , Club , and Extreme .

, , , , , , , , and . Themes will change the background song choice and the font face for the memory title. Once you select your theme, it's applied automatically.

How to edit your title, music, duration, and photos in a Memories slideshow

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the memory you would like to see. Tap the play button on the large photo at the top of the screen. Tap the screen anywhere. Tap the pause button that appears at the bottom of the screen. Tap the editing menu in the lower right corner. Tap on title, music, duration, or photos & videos to adjust your settings. Tap Done when you are happy with your settings.

How to edit your title, music, duration, and photos in a Memories slideshow in iOS 13

Follow the instructions for changing your slideshow theme in iOS 13 above. Underneath the theme menu bar are the duration options. You can select the default length options if desired: Short (31 seconds), Medium (1-minute and 1-second), or Long (1-minute 20 seconds). Tap Edit in the upper right corner. Tap on the slideshow element that you want to customize. Once you've made all of your changes, tap on Done to save them.

How to save a Memories slideshow

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the memory you would like to see. Tap the play button on the large photo at the top of the screen. Tap the screen anywhere. Tap the pause button that appears at the bottom of the screen. Tap the share button in the lower left corner of the screen. Tap save video.

How to save a Memories slideshow in iOS 13

Make sure that you've made all of the changes that you want to a Memories slideshow using the method above. Tap on the Share button in the bottom left corner. Tap on Save Video from the Share Sheet, or whatever sharing method you prefer.

How to delete certain photos from a Memories slideshow

Let's say a memory contains someone you no longer see and no longer want to see, or a place that you left and don't want to be reminded of. Delete it, and Memories will move on and help you do likewise!

Launch the Photos app from your home screen. Tap Memories in the menu bar at the bottom of the screen. It looks like a triangle with an arrow circling it. Tap the memory you would like to see. Tap select in the upper right corner. Tap the photos you would like to remove from the slideshow. Tap the garbage can in the lower right corner.

When the prompt appears, you can either choose to delete the photos or cancel the action altogether if you made a mistake and picked the wrong pictures.

How to delete certain photos from a Memories slideshow in iOS 13

Follow steps 1-3 in the customizing a Memories slideshow section from above. Tap on Photos & Videos in the Slideshow Edit Menu. Scrub through the photos and video timeline until you find a photo that you don't want. Tap on the Delete button to delete it from the slideshow (this does not delete the media from your Library, only the slideshow). Tap Done to save your changes. Tap Done again to save the slideshow.

How to a make Memories slideshow a favorite