As with many other Switch gamers, I intend to use both my Nintendo Switch hybrid and the smaller Switch Lite. Nintendo has made it possible to add your account to multiple devices. However, you can only have one Switch device registered as the primary console. Only the primary console can access downloaded software without using the internet. If you're planning on using your new Switch Lite as your main device, you're going to want to make it your primary console. Here's how to transfer old saves to a new Switch and how to make a new Switch the primary console.

Things you need to know first:

You'll want a Nintendo Switch Online account if you don't already have one. It's the easiest way to have your saves sync across multiple Switch devices.

You'll need to make sure the save data you want to be transferred is backed up to the cloud. Otherwise, you'll have issues transferring the data.

Both digital and physical games use cloud saves. Save data exists on the console and not on the cartridge.

You'll need to deactivate or deregister the original Switch as being the primary console for your Nintendo account.

Some games don't support cloud saves and will require a manual transfer, which we also cover in this article.

Follow the steps found in this guide.

How to make sure your save data is backed up

From the Home Menu scroll over a game. Press the + button. Scroll down to Save Data Cloud. If the data is backed up you'll see a check box next to the words "Backed up." If it doesn't say that, click on your account. Click Back Up Save Data.

If your game does not support cloud saving, you'll need to transfer the data manually. Click here to see how to transfer data from one Switch device to another manually.

How to deregister your original Switch as the primary console.

If you don't have the old console:

If you do have the old console: continue here:

Go to accounts.nintendo.com. If you aren't signed in this page will pop up. Sign in to the Nintendo Account you want to deactivate. This page will show up. Select Shop Menu. Click on Deregister Primary Console. Enter your information. Click Ok. Click Deregister. Click Deregister again.

You've deregistered this device. The next time you connect to the Nintendo eShop from a Nintendo Switch console, the console you use to connect will automatically be set as your primary console. When you start the Nintendo Switch for the first time, it will walk you through the steps of setting up an account. If you've already put an account on your new Switch and need to change it to the primary console continue here.

If you do have the old console

On the old device, select Nintendo eShop from the HOME Menu. Select the Nintendo Account you want to deactivate on the console. Select the picture of your icon in the upper-right corner to access your Account Information. Scroll down to where it says Primary Console and click Deregister. Select Deregister once more. You might be asked to sign in to complete the process. If so fill in your account information. Click OK. The next time you connect to the Nintendo Switch eShop, the console you use to connect will automatically be set as your primary console. If you open a brand new Switch from the package, it will walk you through the steps of adding your account. If the console you want to make your primary console already has accounts on it, continue to the next steps.

How to register a new Switch as the primary console