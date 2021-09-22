Playing Pokémon games is a great experience that many of us have experienced in our childhood. Meeting and working alongside you Pokémon, growing stronger together and overcoming adversity at the end of a long journey are things we end up growing very nostalgic for. Some grow attached to their Pokémon and want to take them on more adventures, similar to the characters in the anime series. If you're that kind of person, this guide is for you. It's possible to keep your Pokémon with you, no matter what generation they were caught in, but some transfers are more tricky than others. Given that various remakes of past generations of Pokémon have been released, we'll be sorting this guide by console instead of by generation. Virtual Console games on the Nintendo 3DS will be sorted with the sixth and seventh generation of games, despite belonging to the first and second generations themselves. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Game Boy & Game Boy Color

The Game Boy and Game Boy Color are home to Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal, with Pokémon Green being released in Japan only. Because of the unique way in which stats are calculated, alongside the inability to connect the Game Boy (Color) with the Game Boy Advance, it is impossible to transfer Pokémon from physical copies of Generations I and II past the Game Boy Color, at least not by any official means. However, you may still transfer Pokémon between the physical copies of these two generations. Virtual Console versions of Generations I and II were later brought to the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, which made it possible to transfer Pokémon caught in those versions to modern consoles. How to transfer between Generations I and II While there's no explicit transfer area to bring all of your Pokémon from Red, Blue, and Yellow to Gold, Silver and Crystal, players can still trade between both generations using the Time Capsule feature. The Time Capsule machine is located on the upper floor of the Pokémon Center in Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, and must be unlocked by meeting Bill in Ecruteak City. Players must also have received the Pokédex from Professor Oak in order to trade from Pokémon Red, Blue, or Yellow. Players can then "trade through time" as the Time Capsule presents the Generation II game as if it were a Generation I game to your copy of Red, Blue, or Yellow. Japanese games are not compatible with non-Japanese games, and will corrupt your save data if you attempt to trade between the two. Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance systems require cables to trade, so here are the types of cables you'll need to trade between Generation I and Generation II games on various hardware. Remember to read reviews and take caution when purchasing from third parties.

Handheld console Cable type Between two original Game Boy systems Game Link Cable (DMG-04) Between one original Game Boy and one Game Boy Color, Game Boy Pocket, Game Boy Advance, or Game Boy Advance SP Universal Game Link Adapter (DMG-14) and EITHER a Game Boy Pocket Link Cable (MGB-008) OR a Game Boy Color Link Cable (CGB-003) Between one original Game Boy and one Game Boy Color, Game Boy Pocket, Game Boy Advance, or Game Boy Advance SP Universal Game Link Cable (MGB-010) Between two Game Boy Color, Game Boy Pocket, Game Boy Advance, or Game Boy Advance SP systems Game Boy Color Link Cable (CGB-003), Game Boy Pocket Link Cable (MGB-008) or a Universal Game Link Cable (MGB-010)

For simplification reasons, we will refer to the console in which your Generation II game (Gold, Silver, Crystal) is inserted as "Console 1" and the console in which your Generation I game (Red, Blue, Yellow) as "Console 2". Now that you've got all the right equipment, follow these steps: In your Generation II game on Console 1, head to the Cable Club Time Capsule, located on the upper floor of any Pokémon Center, to the far right Select "Yes" to trade across time Select "Yes" to save your game Select "Yes" to overwrite your current save file In your Generation I game on Console 2, head to the Cable Club, located on the upper floor of any Pokémon Center, to the far right Select "Yes" to save the game Select "Trade Center" when asked where you want to go On both consoles, after each trainer is seated opposite the other, select which Pokémon you'd like to trade Select "Trade" once you've decided on a Pokémon Select "Trade" to confirm Congratulations, your Generation I Pokémon are now in Generation II! What about Virtual Console? After their re-release on Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console, the first and second generations of Pokémon games also had the ability to trade between them, even if only between multiple 3DS systems and only through local wireless. Players can trade the exact same way they did on original Game Boy and Game Boy Color systems, only without the need for cables. All players must have their own copy of Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, or Crystal on their own console within the Nintendo 3DS family of systems — you cannot trade between your own copy of a Generation I and II game on the same console. Just like with the original releases, Japanese and non-Japanese games are not compatible. Using unofficial means to transfer Pokémon upwards

While Nintendo has made it clear that it is not possible to transfer Pokémon from Generation I and II cartridges to any other platform, some tech-savvy Pokéfans have figured out a way to dump their Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridge save file, convert it to a format compatible with the Nintendo 3DS, and inject it into a Generation I or II Pokémon game on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console. This requires a save dumper, and a Nintendo 3DS running custom firmware. While we'd like our readers to know that these transfers technically are possible through unofficial methods, iMore is not responsible for any console or game damage incurred through the practice. Game Boy Advance

With the dawn of Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed and LeafGreen came changes to Pokémon stats and moves that made them incompatible with the previous two generations of games. Though FireRed and LeafGreen are remakes of a region introduced in Generation I, we'll class these games as Generation III to keep things simple. How to transfer Pokémon from Generation III to Generation IV The transfer process was made easier from Generation III onwards and did not require the use of two systems. All you need is one Nintendo DS or Nintendo DS Lite, a copy of a Generation III game (Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen), and a copy of a Generation IV game (Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver). Remember that these transfers are one-way ONLY, and any Pokémon that you transfer to the Nintendo DS cannot be transferred back to the Game Boy Advance. Pokémon with HM moves cannot be traded unless you've brought them to the Move Deleter to have them unlearn that HM move. Finally, there need to be at least six Pokémon in your PC boxes in your GBA game before you can trade any of them. Follow these steps to start your Pokémon's journey to modern consoles: Place the six Pokémon you wish to transfer to Generation IV in the Pokémon storage box in your Generation III game Place both the Nintendo DS game in Slot 1 and the Game Boy Advance game in Slot 2 of your Nintendo DS or Nintendo DS Lite Start your Nintendo DS game Select "Migrate from (Ruby, Sapphire, Emerald, FireRed, LeafGreen)" on the save-select screen Select "Yes" to the migration prompt Select "Yes" to confirm Choose exactly six Pokémon to migrate Select "Yes" to confirm Select "Yes" once you understand that this is a one-way transfer Start your Nintendo DS game Place a Pokémon that knows the move "Surf" in your party (recommended, not required) Head to the Pal Park, located on Route 221 in Sinnoh and Fuschia City in Kanto Talk to the park ranger to start the Catching Show Tips for completing the Catching Show You'll now have to catch the Pokémon you've migrated in the Catching Show. The six Park Balls you receive have a 100% catch rate, just like a Master Ball. Your Pokémon are now hiding in the tall grass or underwater in the five different Pal Park areas: Field, Forest, Mountain, Pond, and Ocean. Some Pokémon are more likely to appear in the water based on their typing, which is why it's recommended that you take a Pokémon that knows Surf with you. If you forgot to do this, don't worry, as you may leave the Pal Park at any time, which places any caught Pokémon back in the wild. All of your Pokémon are here, though it may take some time to find them. After the Catching Show ends, you're given the option to keep the caught Pokémon in Pal Park or places them in your PC boxes. However, the Pokémon do not become yours until you've placed them in your PC. The park ranger will also give the player a berry as a reward, depending on the score they received. This score is based on how quickly Pokémon are caught, how rare the Pokémon are, and how diverse the typings are across all six Pokémon. Congratulations, your Generation III Pokémon are now in Generation IV!

Nintendo DS

The Nintendo DS brought even more changes to Pokémon JRPG mechanics with Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, and SoulSilver. Transfers from Generation IV to Generation V are faciitated by the Poké Transfer Lab, which is located on Route 15 in Unova. Transfers can be done with any combination of two Nintendo DS, Nintendo DS Lite, Nintendo DSi, Nintendo DSi XL, (new) Nintendo 3DS, (new) Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS or Nintendo 2DS XL systems. How to transfer Pokémon from Generation IV to Generation V For simplification reasons, we will refer to the console in which your Generation V game (Black, Black 2, White, White 2) is inserted as "Console 1" and the console in which your Generation IV game (Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, HeartGold, SoulSilver) as "Console 2". Place the six Pokémon you wish to transfer to Generation V in the Pokémon storage box in your Generation IV game in Console 2 In your Generation V game on Console 1, head to the Poké Transfer Lab and listen to Professor Park Select "Yes" to consent to using the Poké Transfer Select "Yes" to consent to the irreversible transfer Select "Yes" to start DS Wireless Communications Select "Yes" to save your game and start the Poké Transfer System, which prompts your Generation V game to search for a Generation IV game On Console 2, select "Download Play" on the Home Menu If Console 2 is a 3DS, choose DS Download Play, NOT 3DS Download Play Tap the Generation V game icon that pops up on Console 2 Select "Yes" on Console 2 to download the software Choose the six Pokémon you'd like to transfer and slide them to the frame on the right with the stylus Select "Yes" to transfer the six chosen Pokémon Play the catching minigame where you pull a Pokéball on the touch screen down, aim at the Pokémon on the top screen, and let go to send the Pokéball flying Select "Yes" on Console 2 to transfer the caught Pokémon If you don't have any more Pokémon to transfer, select "No" on Console 2 and turn off the power Congratulations, your Generation IV Pokémon are now in Generation V! Nintendo 3DS

The last handheld-exclusive Pokémon games have their home on the Nintendo 3DS, namely Pokémon X, Y, Omega Ruby, Alpha Sapphire, Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, and Ultra Moon. The first handheld Pokémon storage and transfer systems, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter, also made their debut, which were supposed to make transferring Pokémon from all generations from the third one upwards much easier for future games. Unlike the Generation IV to Generation V transfer, players only need one system from the Nintendo 3DS family of systems (Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Nintendo 2DS XL, "new" Nintendo 3DS, or "new" Nintendo 3DS XL). How to transfer Pokémon from Generation V to Pokémon Bank, Generation VI, and Generation VII Once you've got an active subscription to Pokémon Bank, follow these steps: Open the main menu of the application and select "Download Poké Transporter" Follow the prompts to the Nintendo 3DS eShop and select "Download" Open Poké Transporter and press start Select which game you'd like to transfer from and press "Use this game" Select which PC Box you wish to transfer and then "Yes" to transfer them Return to the Home Menu and open Pokémon Bank Select which game you'd like to transfer to and press "Use this game" Move your cursor to the title of the box "Bank 1" at the top of the screen Press left on the Circle Pad or D-Pad once, which should take you to "Transport Box" Press "A" on the Pokémon you'd like to transfer and select "Move" You can decide whether you move it to a Pokémon Bank box or directly into your Generation VI or Generation VII game Press "X" to save and quit Congratulations, your Generation V Pokémon are now in Generation VI and VII! How to transfer from Virtual Console games to Pokémon Bank Virtual Console versions of Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal work the same way as Generation V games when it comes to transferring Pokémon to Pokémon Bank, Generation VI, and Generation VII games. Just follow the above steps and you'll have your Pokémon transferred in no time. Your Pokémon will receive a neat little Game Boy stamp on their summary page as well! Nintendo Switch