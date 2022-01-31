Being able to surf, fly, and get around more easily with the help of Pokémon has always been a part of Pokémon games since the very beginning. That tradition continues with Pokémon Legends: Arceus where there are a total of five Pokémon that you can ride. With their help, it's possible for you to reach new heights, explore new areas, and capture Pokémon you haven't seen before. Here's what they all do and how to unlock them.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus All rideable Pokémon Within Pokémon Legends: Arceus, these five rideable Pokémon basically take over the duty of HMs as seen in previous Pokémon games. Wyrdeer (Ride over land)

Ursaluna (Dig and ride)

Basculegion (Surf)

Sneasler (Rock climb)

Braviary (Fly) Pokémon Legends: Arceus How to unlock Wyrdeer

Get your Star Member ranking up to one star. This can be done by completing all of the main quests at the start of the game and working on your Pokédex. Meet Warden Mai in the Obsidian Fieldlands. You'll be tasked with defeating an Alpha Kricketune in Deertrack Heights. Fire, Rock, and Flying moves are its weaknesses, so use a Pokémon that has those kinds of attacks. Once you've defeated him, you'll see Wyrdeer, but won't be able to ride it just yet. Next, investigate Kleavor Lord of the Woods and continue the main quest until you're brought back to a camp with Adaman and Mai. Here's you'll be given the Flute. Summon Wyrdeer to you by pressing the + button and ride wherever you'd like. Wyrdeer can be used to ride around the land at a fast pace. Pressing the B button makes it charge even faster while pressing the Y button makes it jump so you can reach some ledges previously inaccessible to you. Pokémon Legends: Arceus How to unlock Ursaluna

Complete all main Missions up to Mission 7 and unlock Star Rank two. Head to Sludge Mountain in the Crimson Mirelands. Fight and defeat Ursaluna. Note that you can't catch it. It is weak to Flying, Bug, and Grass, so use that to your advantage. Once it's been defeated, you'll bring out the Flute and will learn how to summon Ursaluna. Press the left or right side of the D-Pad to swap between Wyrdeer and Ursaluna. You can tell which one is selected by looking at the yellow icon on the bottom right side of the screen. Then press the + button to summon the one you want. Ursaluna can be used to locate and dig for buried treasure and items. Its abilities can also help you fulfill sidequests for finding lost people. Pokémon Legends: Arceus How to unlock Basculegion

You must first reach Star Rank three by completing main quests and catching Pokémon up to this point. Once that's done, head to the top of the cliffs at Veilstone Cape located within Cobalt Coastlands to meet Palina and her Growlithe. Now travel to Iscan's campsite. It's situated at the bottom of the Cobalt Coastlands map between Aipom Hill and Hideaway Bay. You're going to need Basculegion's favorite food to ride it. Iscan will send you off to capture a Dusclops. Just remember that it only appears at night. If it's daytime, either wait for night to come or rest at a campsite until it's dark out. Continue east to Deadwood Haunt. You'll know you're in the right area when you see several old ships. Catch Dusclops and bring it back to Iscan. Iscan will create the food you need and then you'll gain access to Basculegion. To summon Basculegion, simply fall into some water. It will either automatically appear beneath you or you can press the A button to manually make it appear. Basculegion can dash if you press the B button and can also double jump if you press the Y button. Now you'll be able to access a whole lot more of ancient Sinnoh with the help of this giant fish. It's also the only rideable Pokémon that you can throw Poké Balls from. So catch all of those sea creatures while you're splashing around in the water. Pokémon Legends: Arceus How to unlock Sneasler

Get to Star Rank four by filling out your Pokédex and defeat three noble Pokémon up to this point. Then unlock the mission called Scaling Perlious Heights. Head to Coronet Highlands and track down Ingo and follow him through Wayward Cave. This is kind of tedious and slow, but not very long. Once you come out on the other side of the cave, you'll need to fight Ingo. He has a Machoke, Tangela, and Gliscor. After defeating him, a cutscene will ensure and you will learn to play the flute for Sneasler. You must have noticed by now that it's incredibly hard to scale even the smallest hills in Legends: Arceus. Well, that's all about to change with the help of Sneasler's rock climbing abilities. You'll get transported in a basket on its back while it braves the shear cliffs of this cold region. Pokémon Legends: Arceus How to unlock Braviary