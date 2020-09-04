Apple Music on Apple TV Source: Bryan M. Wolfe / iMore

If you subscribe to Apple Music, the streaming music world is your virtual record store. You can play millions of songs from thousands of artists in any order you want, all from Apple Music on Apple TV. Find what you want to listen to, and hit play.

Apple Music Subscription

Apple Music is Apple's massive music service, comprising a subscription music catalog, iCloud Music Library syncing across your devices, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music 1 radio live and algorithmic radio, customized playlists, and more artist exclusives than you can shake a stick at.

How to find an album from a song in Apple Music on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Select a song.

    To to find an album from a song in Apple Music on Apple TV, open the Music app, then select a song. Source: iMore

  3. Press and hold the trackpad on the Siri Remote for one second while the song is playing to call up the options menu.

  4. Select Go to Album.

    To find an album from a song in Apple Music on Apple TV, press and hold the trackpad on your Siri remote. Select Go to Album.Source: iMore

How to find an artist from an album in Apple Music on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Select an album.

    To find an artist from an album in Apple Music on Apple TV, open the Music app, then select an album.Source: iMore

  3. Choose Go to Artist under the album artwork.

  4. Search for more information on your artist using the Siri Remote.

    To find an artist from an album in Apple Music on Apple TV, choose Go to Artist, then search for more information on your artist.Source: iMore

How to add an album from Apple Music to My Music

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Select an album.

    To add an album from Apple Music to My Music on Apple TV, open the Music app, then select an album.Source: iMore

  3. Choose Add under the album artwork. Note the confirmation at the top right.

    To add an album from Apple Music to My Music on Apple TV, choose Add under the album artwork. Note the confirmation at the top right.Source: iMore

How to add a song from Apple Music to My Music

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Find the location of your song, click on it.

    To add a song from Apple Music to My Music, open the Music app, then find the location of your song. Click on it. Source: iMore

  3. Select a Song.
  4. Press and hold the trackpad on the Siri Remote for one second to call up the options menu.

  5. Select Add to My Library.

    To add a song from Apple Music to My Music, select the song, press and hold the trackpad on the Siri Remote, select Add to My Library.Source: iMore

How to play, pause, fast forward, and rewind in the Music app on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Find an artist, song, album, or playlist to play.

    To play, pause, fast forward, and rewind in the Music app on Apple TV, open the Music app and find your artist, song, or album, or playlist.Source: iMore

  3. Select a track. If you want to play an entire album or playlist in order, select the first track.
  4. Press the Play/Pause button to pause or play music.
  5. Press and hold the right or left side of the trackpad on the Siri Remote to rewind or fast forward.

  6. Press and release the right or left side of the trackpad on the Siri Remote to skip ahead or back 10 seconds.

    To play, pause, fast forward, and rewind in the Music app on Apple TV, use the various controls on the Siri Remote.Source: iMore

You can also pause a track and then swipe to the left or right to go to a specific time on a track. Then, press play to continue playing from the new spot.

How to skip tracks in the Music app on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.
  2. Start playing a song.

  3. Press the Menu button on the Siri Remote to call up the Now Playing screen.

    To skip tracks in the Music app on Apple TV, open the Music app, then find and begin playing your music. Press the Menu button on your Siri Remote to call up the Now Playing screen.Source: iMore

  4. Swipe left or right to pick a different song.

  5. Select the new song.

    To skip tracks in the Music app on Apple TV, swipe left or right to pick a different song. Select the new song.Source: iMore

You can also press the right side of the trackpad on the Siri Remote to skip to the next song, or double-press the left side of the trackpad on the Siri Remote to go back to a previous song.

How to browse the Music app on Apple TV

Using Apple Music on Apple TV is easy thanks to the Browse tab. Here's how to use it.

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Click Browse on the top menu.

    To browse the Music app on Apple TV, open the Music app, choose Browse on the top menu.Source: iMore

  3. Search for content you want to play using the Siri Remote.

  4. Click on the content to begin playing.

    To browse the Music app on Apple TV, find and select the content you want.Source: iMore

How to find videos in the Music app on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Click Videos on the top menu.

    To find videos in the Music app on Apple TV, open the Music app, then click Videos on the top menuSource: iMore

  3. Search for content you want to play using the Siri Remote.
  4. Click on the content to begin playing.

  5. Choose Add to include the video in your library.

    To find videos in the Music app on Apple TV, search and click on the content you want to play. Choose Add to include the video in your library.Source: iMore

How to find radio stations in the Music app on Apple TV

  1. Open the Music app.

  2. Click Radio on the top menu.

    To find radio stations in the Music app on Apple TV, open the Music app, then click Radio on the top menu.Source: iMore

  3. Search for content you want to play using the Siri Remote.

  4. Click on the content to begin playing.

    To find radio stations in the Music app on Apple TV, search for the content you want, then click on it to begin playing.Source: iMore

Questions?

Do you have any questions on how to use Apple Music on Apple TV? Let us know below.

