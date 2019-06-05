While it first debuted on Apple TV an iOS, the TV app, Apple's central location for all of your favorite movies and TV shows. From here, you can just press play on your favorite library or channel titles to watch them from a dedicated app. Now, that app is coming to your Mac with macOS Catalina. Progress in your shows and movies will be synced across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, so you can pick up where you left off no matter which device you were watching on last.

The single biggest difference between the Mac version of the TV app and that on other platforms comes down to apps. On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, the TV app integrates with a number of third-party apps like Hulu and NBC to bring all of your favorite content together in one place. Because these services often don't offer standalone apps for the macOS, however, you won't see their content in the TV app for Mac.

With this guide, you'll learn how to use the TV app, link it to video sources, watch your purchased videos, and even change how Apple TV's Siri Remote works.