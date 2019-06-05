While it first debuted on Apple TV an iOS, the TV app, Apple's central location for all of your favorite movies and TV shows. From here, you can just press play on your favorite library or channel titles to watch them from a dedicated app. Now, that app is coming to your Mac with macOS Catalina. Progress in your shows and movies will be synced across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, so you can pick up where you left off no matter which device you were watching on last.
The single biggest difference between the Mac version of the TV app and that on other platforms comes down to apps. On iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, the TV app integrates with a number of third-party apps like Hulu and NBC to bring all of your favorite content together in one place. Because these services often don't offer standalone apps for the macOS, however, you won't see their content in the TV app for Mac.
With this guide, you'll learn how to use the TV app, link it to video sources, watch your purchased videos, and even change how Apple TV's Siri Remote works.
- How to watch a show or movie in the TV app
- How to add shows and movies to Up Next in the TV App
- How to play a video from your library in the TV app
- How to buy movies and TV shows in the TV app
- How to subscribe to channels in the TV app
- How to cancel a channel subscription on your Mac
- How to manage downloads in the TV app
- How to manage video playback in the TV app
- How to manage media files in the TV app
- How to set up parental controls in the TV app
- How to reset warnings in the TV app
- How to reset the cache in the TV app
- How to clear your play history in the TV app
How to watch a show or movie in the TV app
Watching is what the TV app is for, after all, and getting started is actually very simple.
- Open the Apple TV app from your Dock or Applications folder.
- Click on a show or movie from Up Next to continue watching it immediately.
- Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections.
- Click on your chosen show or movie.
- Click Play.
How to add shows and movies to Up Next in the TV App
Up Next should be your first stop when you're looking for something to watch. It offers up the latest episodes of your favorite shows, or helps you pick back up with a movie you were watching.
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Play a movie or TV show in the app. That content will then show up in Up Next the next time you navigate to it.
- Alternatively, click on a piece of content in one of the sections under Up Next.
- Click Add to Up Next.
How to play a video from your library in the TV app
You'll no longer need to head to the separate Movies and TV Shows apps to watch your purchased content on the Apple TV.
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Library at the top of the screen.
- Click one of the following options in the sidebar:
- Recently Added: Movies and TV shows which have been recently added to your personal content library.
- Movies: Your purchased movie collection
- TV Shows: Your collection of purchased TV shows
- Downloaded: Movies or shows that you've downloaded to your Mac for offline viewing.
- Genres: Select one of the available genres. Each one features both movies and TV shows classified into that particular genre. What we spell
- Click on the movie or show you want to watch.
- Click on the play button on your chosen movie or episode. Your movie or show should download and play.
How to buy movies and TV shows in the TV app
In addition to watching previously-purchased content, you can also buy movies and TV shows within the TV app.
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Movies or TV Shows at the top of the screen.
- Click on a title you want to buy or rent.
- Click the Buy or Rent buttons when available.
- Alternatively, click the search bar.
- Enter the name of the title you want.
- Click the title in the search results.
- Click the Buy or Rent buttons when available.
How to subscribe to channels in the TV app
Just as on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, you can subscribe to channels like Showtime, EPIX, and Cinemax.
- Open the Apple TV.
- Click on a channel to which you want to subscribe under Subscribe to Apple TV Channels.
- Click on Try It Free.
- Enter your password
- Click Buy.
- Click OK.
You'll be charged for your first month after your free trial period. Once subscribed to a channel, content recommendations from the channel will appear in the Watch Now section of the TV app.
How to cancel a channel subscription on your Mac
To unsubscribe from a channel or cancel a free trial, you'll need to head to System Preferences on your Mac.
- Open System Preferences from your Dock or Applications folder.
- Click Apple Account.
- Click Media & Purchases
- Click Manage next to Subscriptions.
- Click Edit next to the channel subscription on your list of active subscriptions. If you're canceling during a free trial, it should be towards the bottom of the list.
- Click Cancel Subscription.
- Click Confirm.
- Click Done or Back.
How to manage downloads in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- In the General panel, click the check the box next to Always check for available downloads if you want the app to check for any available downloads such as pre-orders.
- Check the Automatic downloads box if you want your new movies and TV episodes to download automatically.
- Check or uncheck either (or both) the Movies and TV Shows boxes to only automatically download either movies or TV episodes.
How to manage video playback settings in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Playback.
- Click on the Streaming Quality drop-down to determine the quality of streaming media between Good or Best Available.
- Click on the Download Quality drop-down to determine the quality of streaming media between Good or Best Available.
- Click the checkboxes to determine if the TV app should download Dolby Atmos audio and HDR content where available.
- Click the checkbox to determine if the TV app should use your viewing history to make recommendations.
How to manage media files in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Files.
- Click Change... if you want to change the folder where the TV app stores media.
- Select a different folder for Apple TV app media storage using the pop up window.
- Click Open.
- Back in Preferences, check or uncheck the Keep Media folder organized checkbox to keep your media organized in your chosen library folder.
- Check or uncheck the Copy files to Media folder when adding to library so that files you drag into your library are automatically added to your media folder.
- Check or uncheck the final checkbox to determine if your movie and TV show files will be deleted automatically after you watch them.
How to set up parental controls in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Restrictions.
- Click the checkboxes to disable or enable the iTunes Store for movie and TV show purchases.
- Click the drop-down to choose which country's rating system to use.
- Click the checkboxes to restrict movies and TV shows to certain ratings.
- Click the drop-downs to choose the rating maturity limits for movies and TV shows.
How to reset warnings in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Advanced.
- Click Reset Warnings.
How to reset the cache in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Advanced.
- Click Reset Cache.
How to clear your play history in the TV app
- Open the Apple TV app.
- Click Apple TV in the menu bar.
- Click Preferences.
- Click Advanced.
- Click Clear Play History.
