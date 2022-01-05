AutoFill has been an excellent and convenient technology in the Apple ecosystem for years now; first on the Mac, then on iOS. Now, your Apple TV can take advantage of AutoFill on your iPhone or iPad for login credentials, whether you're entering your Apple ID or your Netflix login information.

You'll need iOS 12 or later installed on your iPhone or iPad, while your Apple TV will need to be running tvOS 12 or later.

How to use AutoFill on Apple TV

AutoFill will become an option when you encounter a username and/or password field on your Apple TV, such as when you sign in with your Apple ID or go to log into a third-party video streaming app.

Navigate to a username or password field on your Apple TV. This could be your Apple/iTunes ID, or your username and password for apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Tap the Password AutoFill notification that appears on your iPhone or iPad. Enter the authentication code that appears on your Apple TV into your iPhone if you are asked to do so. Tap the username and password option you'd like to use. Note that since you're using iOS 12 or later, third-party password managers can offer their suggestions here, too, if you've enabled that option. Authenticate with Face ID, Touch ID, or your iOS device's passcode. If you're entering an Apple ID with two-factor authentication enabled, the last step will be to enter the two-factor authentication code that you received on your iOS device.

Some of these steps, such as entering a two-factor authentication code, are dependent on what type of account you're entering credentials for. For instance, if you're just entering your Netflix login information, you'll likely not need to enter an authentication code to connect your iPhone and Apple TV.

Less time typing

AutoFill on Apple TV can save you a ton of time by letting you skip typing your email and password details out letter-by-letter and instead entering them in full from your iPhone or iPad with a tap. That means you can spend less time scrolling through letters on the screen and more time enjoying the best Apple TV shows, movies, and games.