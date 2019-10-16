Automations are a new addition to the Shortcuts lineup with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. Automations are essentially shortcuts with a single specific trigger. Where a standard shortcut can be activated with Siri, by pressing its button in the app, or through the widget, an automation has one method of activation.

An automation can be triggered by something like the time of day, arrival at or departure from a location, activating low power mode, and more. Once the condition is met, the automation will either run or surface a notification to let you start running it. If you have a lot of recurring tasks or habits (maybe you play the same Apple Music playlist whenever you get in the car), automations can be especially useful.

This is what you need to know about automations, and how to work with them.

Automation triggers

Automation triggers are broken up into three categories: Events, Travel, and Settings. Each trigger is also either what I call "active" or "passive" in nature. An active trigger is one that is the result of a user's deliberate action, like plugging your iPhone into your CarPlay-enabled vehicle or tapping an NFC tag. At some point, you deliberately did something to or with your iPhone to start your automation.

A passive trigger, like the time of day or arriving at or leaving a location, is one where you're not actively doing something to or with your phone. While you might leave a location with your iPhone in your pocket, for instance, your phone is passive at that moment. Ironically, these automations with this type of trigger ultimately require your active consent to run. When their trigger is activated, you'll get a notification. Tapping that notification will show you a "Run" button. Tap that, and your automation will run.

Here's how the different automation trigger categories break down.

Events:

Time of Day: A passive trigger that activates at a certain time of day, optionally on a particular day or days of the week.

Alarm: An active trigger that starts when you stop a designated (or any) alarm on your iPhone or iPad.

Apple Watch Workout: An active trigger that starts an automation when you start a workout on your Apple Watch.

Travel:

Arrive: A passive trigger for arriving at a location.

Leave: A passive trigger for leaving a location.

Before I Commute: A passive trigger that can be set to activate at or before your regular travel time to home or from work.

CarPlay: An active trigger that starts your automation when you successfully connect to CarPlay.

Settings:

Airplane Mode: An active trigger that starts your automation when you turn Airplane Mode on or off.

Wi-Fi: A passive trigger that activates when you join a particular Wi-Fi network, such as your home network.

Bluetooth: A passive trigger that activates when you connect to a specific Bluetooth accessory such as AirPods.

Do Not Disturb: An active trigger that starts when you turn Do Not Disturb on or off.

Low Power Mode: An active trigger that starts when you turn Low Power Mode on or off.

NFC: An active trigger that starts your automation when you tap an NFC (near-field communication) tag or sticker.

Open App: An active trigger that starts your automation when you open an app.

How to create a shortcut automation

If you've already created your own shortcuts, building an automation isn't that different. Except for the beginning, when you choose your trigger, building an automation is exactly like building a shortcut, and an automation can do anything a standard shortcut can do.

How to create a shortcut

As an example, here we're going to build a simple automation that works with an NFC tag. An NFC tag or sticker is generally a small object or sticker with an embedded digital signature that your iPhone recognizes when you bring it near a tag. In the case of Shortcuts automation, your iPhone reads the information identifying the particular sticker or tag, then performs an action based on the tag you read. In short, you set up your automation by scanning a particular NFC tag, then when you tap your iPhone to that tag, and your automation runs.

You can purchase NFC tags and stickers on Amazon, and they often come in packs at affordable prices. For use with Shortcuts, any NFC stickers will do. I use these.