For a long time, many of us have hoped that, in addition to Continuity and Handoff for documents, web pages, and other items, Apple's ecosystem would also let you Handoff music and podcasts between devices. With iOS 13.2, Apple has taken its first steps in that direction with the audio Handoff for HomePod. This feature lets you tap to either transfer your iPhone's audio to your HomePod or vice versa by tapping your phone to the top of the speaker.

Once it's set up, transfer is very easy. Here's how to get everything ready for audio Handoff with HomePod.

How this works

Audio Handoff between iPhone and HomePod lets you transfer audio from your iPhone to your HomePod and vice versa if both your iPhone and HomePod are running iOS 13.2 or later. Say, for instance, that you were listening to a favorite podcast on while walking home. Once you get home, you can walk inside, tap your iPhone to your HomePod, and keep listening right where you left off over your HomePod instead of your iPhone. If you have to head out again, tap your iPhone to your HomePod again to transfer the audio, including the playback position, back to your iPhone.

This trick is executed in one of two ways. If your iPhone is playing from a source that the HomePod can reach on its own, such as Apple Music, then HomePod will get the audio over its own internet connection. But if you're playing from, say, Spotify, a third-party podcast app, or the web, the audio will transfer over using AirPlay. This also happens if the HomePod is already connected to another device via AirPlay, such as if it's serving as a wireless speaker for your Apple TV.

How to turn on Handoff between iPhone and HomePod

First things first, you need to enable Handoff between iPhone and HomePod.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Tap General. Tap AirPlay & Handoff. Tap the switch for Transfer to HomePod.

How to transfer audio from your iPhone to your HomePod

Once you've set it up, transferring audio from your iPhone to your HomePod is incredibly simple.

Play audio on your iPhone. It could be from any source, whether it's the Music app, any podcast app, or the web. Tap your iPhone to the touch pad of the HomePod.

How to transfer audio from your HomePod to your iPhone

Grabbing your HomePod's audio to play on your iPhone is also very easy.

Play audio on your HomePod. Tap your iPhone to the touch pad of the HomePod.

Questions?

If you've got any questions about transferring audio between your iPhone and HomePod, let us know in the comments.