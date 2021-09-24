iOS 15 is now available for everyone, which means you get access to brand new features like Focus, SharePlay, a revamped look for Safari, and more. If you're a frequent user of FaceTime, then you'll be pleased to know about two new microphone audio modes that are now available in iOS 15. Here's how to use the new microphone audio modes in FaceTime on your iPhone and iPad.

What are the new microphone audio modes in FaceTime?

With iOS 15, there are now a total of three microphone audio modes in FaceTime: Standard (default), Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum.

Voice Isolation uses machine learning to identify all ambient noise and block it out, so the focus is only on when you speak.

Wide Spectrum will bring in every single sound around you into the call. This is ideal for situations like music lessons, calls with multiple people in the same room, or whenever you just want the other person on a FaceTime call to hear everything in your space.

What are the requirements for these new FaceTime microphone audio modes?

Unfortunately, not everyone will be able to experience these new microphone modes in iOS 15. That's because the Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum modes will require an iPhone or iPad with an A12 Bionic chip or greater. This means at least an iPhone XS or a 3rd-generation iPad Pro (or 1st-generation 11-inch iPad Pro) or later.

How to use the microphone audio modes in FaceTime on your iPhone and iPad

Now that you know what the microphone audio modes are and what devices have the option, it's time to test it out yourself. These new controls are only accessible while you're on an active FaceTime call, and you must invoke Control Center to get to them.

Launch the FaceTime app on your iPhone or iPad. Make a new FaceTime call. Optionally, have someone call you on FaceTime and make sure to pick it up. While you're on the FaceTime call, bring up Control Center. On devices with Face ID, swipe down from the top right corner. On devices with Touch ID, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. Tap Mic Mode in the upper right of Control Center. Select your microphone audio mode. You can choose Voice Isolation or Wide Spectrum.

That's all there is to it! As you can see, it's easy to switch between these microphone modes at any time while you're on a FaceTime call. You can also switch back to the standard audio whenever you want too.

