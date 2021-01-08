Apple is one of those brands that build features for users with disabilities. VoiceOver is a prime example of its efforts to make the iPhone easy to use for the visually impaired. The Cupertino giant is going beyond manual labour with its new screen recognition feature on iPhone. With screen recognition, anyone can have their iPhone's screen read to them, even if the apps are not optimized for VoiceOver. Here's how to activate and use it.

What is Screen Recognition Screen Recognition enhances the already-existing VoiceOver feature. It detects the layout of elements in the user interface, especially in apps that have not been optimized for VoiceOver. Up until now, every element of an app's interface had to be manually labeled to use VoiceOver for the visually impaired. Now, Apple uses machine learning to automatically identify and label every button, slider, and tab. Screen Recognition on iPhone is essentially a computer vision system. It has been trained on thousands of images of apps in use. The algorithms have learned what a button looks like, what icons mean, and how various on-screen elements differ from each other.