Apple's built-in Time Machine app makes it simple to back up data on your Mac. You can use the same external hard drive to back up multiple Macs if you wish. Here's how to use Time Machine with multiple Macs.

How to use Time Machine with multiple Macs: Get it done

When you use an external hard drive to back up different Macs, Time Machine automatically creates separate folders, one for each computer. If you ever need to restore data from the hard drive on any of your Macs, Time Machine understands which files match the specific computer. Be sure to check out our list of the best external hard drives for Mac.

To back up different Macs using Time Machine, you can:

Do it manually

Perhaps the simplest way is to attach the drive to one Mac, let Time Machine run a backup, and then disconnect the drive and repeat the steps on another Mac. In each case, Time Machine works behind the scenes to get the job done.

The drawback to this approach is that you manually have to connect and disconnect the hard drive to each computer. Still, as long as you set up Time Machine on each Mac, you're good to go.

Use networking

A second solution is to share your backup drive using Personal File Sharing on macOS. In doing so, computers connected to the same network can use the same drive with Time Machine.

Open System Preferences on the computer that's physically connected to the hard drive. Click on Sharing. Check the box next to File Sharing. Click on the + button under Shared Folders to share specific folders. In this case, share the external hard drive. Click on the Everyone user under Users. To the right of Everyone, change the permissions from Read-Only to Read & Write. On another computer on your network, open a window in the Finder. Scroll down the sidebar until you see Shared. Select the Mac you'd like to access. In this case, select the shared hard drive. If you are required to log in, you may see a button labeled Connect As....

Once the hard drive is shared successfully, you can set up Time Machine backup on your Mac. Repeat these steps on other Macs on your network.

