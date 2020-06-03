If your device connects to the internet, it has an Internet Protocol or IP address. This unique string of numbers can identify not only the machine but also its location.

For whatever reason, you might not want this information readily available to outsiders and thereby hide your identity. However, because you need an IP address to access information online, you can't simply delete the address. Instead, you need to hide your real IP address by masking it with a different one.

One of the easiest ways to do this is by installing a virtual private network on your device. A VPN allows you to send and receive data across shared or public networks as if you're connected to a private network, thereby hiding your physical location.

Why hide your IP address?

Hiding your IP has many benefits that begin and end with privacy.

First, websites and thirty-party advertisers use this information to both personalize online content and also make money based on the details they collect about you. By masking your IP address, the targeting of ads and content isn't possible.

You may also want to hide your location when performing specific online tasks like torrenting or visiting the dark web.

Masking your IP address also allows you to bypass location-based restrictions that third-parties use to limit content. By using a VPN, and thereby masking your real location, the limits placed by websites, government agencies, and service providers to restrict content go away.

Finally, you may want to use a VPN, specifically on your remote device, simply to hide your location from the authorities, hackers, and others.

Tools to use

As we have previously noted, we recommend ExpressVPN as the VPN service on your iPhone or iPad. We do so because it provides a fast, reliable connect, is easy to use and affordable, and offers excellent customer service. Other high-quality services include NordVPN, Surfshark, among others.