Apple has officially announced its November event, which we're now referring to as the "One More Thing" event. Or what I've been referring to as Episode III: Revenge of the Mac. We're expecting Apple to finally take the wraps off its first slate of Apple silicon Macs, and maybe a couple of other things, as well.

As with Apple's other recent event, there will be a number of avenues for watching the One More Thing presentation live. As this is, once again, an online-only event, Apple presents multiple options through its various online channels. Here's what you need to know.

Where to watch

Both macOS or Windows users can watch the event on the web through modern web browsers. Apple will be streaming the event on Apple.com at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on November 10. You can even add the event to your calendar by clicking the link over at the event website.

Apple's made great use of its YouTube channel for its past few events. The event video page is up now, so you can go there and bookmark it, or set a reminder if you want. Of course, you can watch it on YouTube on the web, or in the app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or smart TV when the event starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT. And right after the event is over, Apple is sure to have at least a few videos pop up for each of the specific products that it announces.

On event day, you'll also find a brand new section in Apple's TV app specifically for the event. It should appear sometime on Tuesday morning, and it should rest somewhere below the Up Next carousel. If you have an Apple TV 4K, you'll be able to play the event back later in 4K.

