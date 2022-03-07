Apple's "Peek Performance" event is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The company is expected to announce the next generation of the iPhone SE with 5G support, a new iPad Air with upgraded performance, and at least one new Mac.

If you want to tune in to the special event, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.

How to watch

The first way to watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not present on the TV app yet, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.