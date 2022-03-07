Apple's "Peek Performance" event is set to kick off on Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 a.m. PDT. The company is expected to announce the next generation of the iPhone SE with 5G support, a new iPad Air with upgraded performance, and at least one new Mac.
If you want to tune in to the special event, Apple is making it very easy for anyone to tune in and watch on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, or any non-Apple device you may own.
How to watch
The first way to watch today's special event is through the Apple TV app. While the listing is not present on the TV app yet, the company usually begins to list it on the day of the event, so keep an eye out for it. In addition, the Apple TV app is available on a ton of devices, so you should be able to tune in on many of your favorite streaming devices.
Another way to watch the Apple Event is through the Apple Events website. Apple always makes its events available on its website so that those without access to the app still have a way to stream the event live. So, in addition to watching the event on the site, you can also hop over there now and either share it to social media, grab a link to the page, or add it to your calendar, so you don't forget to tune in today!
The last way to watch today's event is through YouTube. Apple has been streaming all of its live events on YouTube for a few years now. It's an obvious move as YouTube is the dominant way to watch videos online and is especially popular for the tech community. In addition to watching it live, you can set a reminder to ensure you get notified when the event starts. The notification will come in the form of an email and a push notification if you have the YouTube app installed on your iPhone or iPad.
What if I miss the live event?
If you happen to miss the live event, you'll still be able to watch it through the TV app, the Apple Events website, and YouTube. Apple also commonly makes it available on Apple Podcasts. We'll make sure to post another article detailing how to rewatch the event once it's over!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Editor's Desk: Apple's next event is just two days away
Apple's next event is just two days away, so we have a lot to talk about this week!
Nintendo recap: Gen 9 is official, emulators on Steam Deck, and more
A new Pokémon game was announced, Nintendo Switch emulators are already running well on Steam Deck, an Nvidia leak might reference the next-gen Nintendo consoles, and more in this week's Nintendo recap.
Adobe ceases all new sales in Russia, citing attack on Ukraine
Adobe is the latest company to cease salves in Russia, citing "unprovoked, violent attacks on Ukraine and the tragic loss of innocent lives."
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.